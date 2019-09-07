Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP3 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
First practice in
04 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
Sodi World Series: ICAR Round 8
17 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Saturday in progress . . .
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Monza / Race report

Monza F3: Shwartzman wins, Peroni in horror crash

shares
comments
Monza F3: Shwartzman wins, Peroni in horror crash
By:
Sep 7, 2019, 9:32 AM

FIA Formula 3 points leader Robert Shwartzman beat fellow Ferrari Formula 1 junior Marcus Armstrong to victory after a huge airborne crash for Alex Peroni.

Having been promoted to second on the grid amid a flurry of grid penalties, reigning German F4 champion Lirim Zendeli claimed the lead from the start, but he was clipped from behind by pole-sitter Christian Lundgaard on lap three of 22 and picked up a puncture.

ART driver Lundgaard had to pit with a broken wing and raced back to 15th, while Sauber Junior Team man Zendeli was unable to return to the pits and retired. 

That allowed seventh-place starter Armstrong to work his way into the lead after some aggressive overtaking moves, but with six laps to go, SMP Racing-backed driver Shwartzman attacked Armstrong and made his move to take the lead. 

Their battle was short-lived however as Peroni’s crash brought out the safety car on lap 19.

Peroni hit a curb in the asphalt run-off at the exit of the Parabolica and his Campos-run machine was launched high into the air before landing upside-down on the barriers.

The Australian walked to the medical car unaided despite the enormous accident, but is set to be taken to hospital for further checks.

Jehan Daruvala made it a 1-2-3 for Prema at its home race, meaning Shwartzman now holds a 35-point lead in the drivers’ championship over Daruvala with three races remaining.

A 49-point lead for the Russian after Sunday's sprint race would be enough to seal the title with a full round to spare.

Red Bull and Honda junior Yuki Tsunoda recovered from going straight on at the Roggia chicane on lap one to take fourth for Jenzer Motorsport, ahead of third-place starter Richard Verschoor, who appeared to be struggling for top speed in his MP Motorsport car. 

Trident’s Pedro Piquet took sixth while Jake Hughes (HWA) drove from 18th to seventh, promoted one place by Peroni’s crash. 

MP Motorsport’s Liam Lawson delivered eighth, the Red Bull junior securing the reversed-grid pole, ahead of Sauber Junior Team driver Fabio Scherer and Carlin’s Logan Sargeant.

It was another nightmare weekend for Red Bull junior Juri Vips, who qualified way down the order and couldn’t avoid HWA driver Keyvan Andres under braking for the Roggia chicane. 

Vips hit Andres in the rear-right at speed, the contact breaking Vips’ front-left wheel loose from his car and causing the first safety car period.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 28 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 22  
2 26 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong Italy Prema Powerteam 22 0.599
3 27 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 22 1.391
4 14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 1.923
5 6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 2.372
6 18 Brazil Pedro Piquet Italy Trident 22 3.517
7 11 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 22 4.557
8 4 New Zealand Liam Lawson Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 5.170
9 8 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 5.837
10 31 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 22 6.830
11 30 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom Carlin 22 7.206
12 20 Italy Leonardo Pulcini United Kingdom HitechGP 22 7.473
13 29 Japan Teppei Natori United Kingdom Carlin 22 8.620
14 17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco Italy Trident 22 8.935
15 3 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 22 9.924
16 2 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell France ART Grand Prix 22 10.951
17 9 South Africa Raoul Hyman Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 11.728
18 10 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Germany HWA AG 22 13.198
19 25 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez Spain Campos Racing 22 15.523
20 12 Germany Keyvan Andres Germany HWA AG 22 17.850
21 5 Finland Simo Laaksonen Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 19.367
22 16 Germany Andreas Estner Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 21.148
23 24 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 22 22.067
  23 Australia Alex Peroni Spain Campos Racing 17 5 Laps
  1 Germany David Beckmann France ART Grand Prix 15 7 Laps
  21 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 7 15 Laps
  19 Finland Niko Kari Italy Trident 3 19 Laps
  7 Germany Lirim Zendeli Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 3 19 Laps
  22 China Ye Yifei United Kingdom HitechGP 1 21 Laps
  15 Argentina Giorgio Carrara Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1 21 Laps
View full results
Next article
Monza F3 grid reshuffled by grid penalties

Previous article

Monza F3 grid reshuffled by grid penalties
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Monza
Sub-event Race 1
Drivers Robert Shwartzman
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F3 Next session

Monza

Monza

5 Sep - 8 Sep
Race 2 Starts in
20 Hours
:
30 Minutes
:
36 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP final practice as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Monza sausage kerb removed after huge F3 crash

46m
3
Formula 1

Russell critical of "stupid" recovery truck use in Perez crash

2h
4
FIA F3

Monza F3: Shwartzman wins, Peroni in horror crash

1h
5
FIA F2

Correa’s family issues new ‘critical but stable’ update

Latest news

Monza F3: Shwartzman wins, Peroni in horror crash
F3

Monza F3: Shwartzman wins, Peroni in horror crash

Monza F3 grid reshuffled by grid penalties
F3

Monza F3 grid reshuffled by grid penalties

Monza F3: Lundgaard tops red-flagged qualifying
F3

Monza F3: Lundgaard tops red-flagged qualifying

Hughes expected "more measured" F3 race after Hubert tragedy
F3

Hughes expected "more measured" F3 race after Hubert tragedy

Spa F3: Armstrong controls sprint race from pole
F3

Spa F3: Armstrong controls sprint race from pole

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.