Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stadium-based Miami F1 race plans facing local opposition

shares
comments
Stadium-based Miami F1 race plans facing local opposition
By:
Sep 19, 2019, 9:54 AM

Miami residents have expressed their opposition to plans to run a Formula 1 race in the area around the city’s Hard Rock Stadium.

The stadium became the potential location for a Miami Grand Prix after plans to use the port and Bayfront Park areas hit the buffers. It is the home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, whose owner Stephen Ross is the promoter of the race.

The area appeals because it requires fewer approvals from government bodies as most of the course is laid out in car parks on land that belongs to the stadium. However the provisional circuit plan also uses a roughly half-mile stretch of public road along Northwest 199th Street, to the south of the stadium.

On Tuesday evening representatives of the Dolphins met with residents of the Miami Gardens area and local officials at a public meeting.

According to the Miami Herald newspaper, a report commissioned by the Rolling Crest Lake Inc Homeowners Association suggested that the noise generated by F1 cars would resemble a jet taking off and reach over 120 decibels.

Acoustics expert Colby Leider, who compiled the report on behalf of the homeowners, warned that residents could suffer permanent hearing damage. He noted: “That’s like having firecrackers go off inside your house. I know I would not want this in my backyard.” He also quoted an article that likened the sound of current F1 cars to “a vacuum humping a goat.”

Marcus Bach-Armas, senior director of legal and government affairs for the Dolphins, said that the event could attract 200,000 people and pump money into the local community, noting: “It’s equivalent to having a Super Bowl that comes back every year.”

Regarding the opposition, Bach-Armas said: “We’ll work with the community, we’ll work with local governments, to make sure we put in a plan that mitigates any effects to the community ultimately.”

County Commissioner Barbara Jordan, who hosted the meeting, said she opposed the event.

“It solidified my position as a no,” she noted. “In terms of something this community does not want.”

Next article
Honda admits freak Verstappen power cut could strike again

Previous article

Honda admits freak Verstappen power cut could strike again

Next article

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
21 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
04:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
08:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
06:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
09:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
08:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability

18m
2
Formula 1

Grosjean keeps Haas F1 seat for 2020

3h
3
Formula 1

Honda admits freak Verstappen power cut could strike again

59m
4
Formula 1

Pirelli using new secret testing procedure on 2020 F1 tyres

2h
5
Other open wheel

Barrichello reacts to first S5000 laps

Latest videos

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009 04:21
Formula 1

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test 02:41
Formula 1

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test

Mclaren MP4-24 test 02:31
Formula 1

Mclaren MP4-24 test

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA 03:47
Formula 1

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA

Latest news

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability
F1

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability

Stadium-based Miami F1 race plans facing local opposition
F1

Stadium-based Miami F1 race plans facing local opposition

Honda admits freak Verstappen power cut could strike again
F1

Honda admits freak Verstappen power cut could strike again

The missing answer that reversed grids could bring to F1
F1

The missing answer that reversed grids could bring to F1

Pirelli using new secret testing procedure on 2020 F1 tyres
F1

Pirelli using new secret testing procedure on 2020 F1 tyres

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.