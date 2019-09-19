Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda admits freak Verstappen power cut could strike again

shares
comments
Honda admits freak Verstappen power cut could strike again
By:
Sep 19, 2019, 9:36 AM

Honda admits the problem that led to Max Verstappen's power cut during Italian Grand Prix qualifying could occur again in the future.

Verstappen had a sudden loss of power exiting the first chicane at Monza that his team's engine partner said was a reaction to excessive wheelspin after a kerb strike.

The resultant rise in engine revs after Verstappen went over a kerb activated a Honda protection mode and an FIA system that Motorsport.com understands relates to how the governing body ensures driver aids are not being used.

Read Also:

Verstappen's power cut in no way implies that Red Bull or Honda are employing a traction control-style system, but a protection mode that reduces torque when a driver suffers too much wheelspin would partially replicate the phenomenon.

Honda's system caused the initial loss of power as it cut in to avoid excessive revving damaging the engine, triggering a torque reduction when Verstappen was at full throttle.

After this, the FIA system – which is the same for all teams – filtered the engine back to full power.

Traction control has been banned in F1 since 2008.

F1's technical regulations state that no car may be equipped with a system or device which is capable of preventing the wheels from spinning under power, or of compensating for excessive torque demand by the driver.

Honda's F1 technical director Toyoharu Tanabe told Motorsport.com that it was the "the first time we had that" FIA system activated.

Asked if the situation could be avoidable in the future, Tanabe said: "It's not easy because the FIA filter activated. We will think about that.

"There is a chance to another one. It's difficult, but we will try to analyse exactly what happened, and if there is any way to prevent that situation."

The freak power cut was in no way linked to an issue with Honda's Spec 4 engine, which appeared in all four of its cars at the Italian GP.

Honda's upgraded engine ran without issue until Daniil Kvyat suffered an oil leak while running in the points.

"We're investigating the cause of the oil leak," said Tanabe on Sunday. "When we stopped the engine, the engine data shows no problem.

"The internals of the engine should not be a problem, but we don't know if somewhere in the engine is repairable or not, or on the chassis side.

"So we're investigating. The engine running data is OK. But the oil level [dropped]."

Next article
The missing answer that reversed grids could bring to F1

Previous article

The missing answer that reversed grids could bring to F1

Next article

Stadium-based Miami F1 race plans facing local opposition

Stadium-based Miami F1 race plans facing local opposition
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
21 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
04:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
08:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
06:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
09:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
08:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability

19m
2
Formula 1

Grosjean keeps Haas F1 seat for 2020

3h
3
Formula 1

Honda admits freak Verstappen power cut could strike again

1h
4
Formula 1

Pirelli using new secret testing procedure on 2020 F1 tyres

2h
5
Other open wheel

Barrichello reacts to first S5000 laps

Latest videos

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009 04:21
Formula 1

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test 02:41
Formula 1

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test

Mclaren MP4-24 test 02:31
Formula 1

Mclaren MP4-24 test

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA 03:47
Formula 1

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA

Latest news

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability
F1

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability

Stadium-based Miami F1 race plans facing local opposition
F1

Stadium-based Miami F1 race plans facing local opposition

Honda admits freak Verstappen power cut could strike again
F1

Honda admits freak Verstappen power cut could strike again

The missing answer that reversed grids could bring to F1
F1

The missing answer that reversed grids could bring to F1

Pirelli using new secret testing procedure on 2020 F1 tyres
F1

Pirelli using new secret testing procedure on 2020 F1 tyres

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.