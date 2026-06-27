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Max Verstappen on "odd" Austria F1 qualifying crash: "As I turned the wheel I was gone"

Verstappen said his qualifying crash in Turn 9 ahead of Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix came out of nowhere

Filip Cleeren Ronald Vording
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen says his car was "immediately gone" as he suffered a costly accident in Formula 1 qualifying ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

In the dying seconds of the lap, Verstappen put everything on the line to keep up with the intrinsically quicker Mercedes cars and looked on course to contend for the front row behind poleman George Russell. However, he lost the rear of his Red Bull RB22 in Turn 9, spinning into the barriers.

Verstappen said it was the first time over the Spielberg weekend that he had faced an issue in Turn 9, although his car was getting loose in Turn 6 as well earlier in the lap.

"That lap, already in Turn 6 I had a very weird snap on entry, because that's basically the second highest speed [corner]. And then when I went into Turn 9, as soon as I turned the wheel I was gone," he explained.

"It felt like a bit of a lack of some downforce or oversteer. I didn't even change anything on the car. There is margin in places, so you try to push a little bit more, but at the same time also not a stupid amount more. But as soon as I turned the wheel it just completely went away."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Peter Fox / Getty Images

Verstappen felt the crash cost him two positions on the starting grid, but given Red Bull's well documented start issues he was expecting to drop back on Sunday anyway.

"I think realistically we could have been P3, it's a little bit better than P5," the Dutchman told Sky. "But realistically, I think even if we would have been P3, coming off the line is hard for us, so you probably drop back to P5, but that's what it is at the moment."

Red Bull had rolled out a huge upgrade package at its parent company's home circuit in Austria, which appears to have delivered a meaningful step for the team. But, Verstappen is reserving judgement until the team can get a bigger sample size at a circuit like Silverstone next week.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Peter Fox / Getty Images

"I think we have to wait," he said. "This track is a very short lap, right? Actually, a lot of people were close. I think there's still a few things that we want to understand from the package that worked well, maybe some bits not so well, and then we'll just work from there."

Team-mate Isack Hadjar qualified eighth, a tenth and a half behind Verstappen and half a second behind polesitter Russell, after struggling with front locking into Turns 1 and 3.

Photos from Austrian GP - Saturday

George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Formula 1
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