Sky Sports F1 analyst declares George Russell pole debate "case closed"

George Russell's pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix should be treated as "case closed" following confusion caused by a yellow flag, according to Sky Sports Formula 1 analyst Bernie Collins.

In a dramatic end to the qualifying session for the Austrian Grand Prix, the Mercedes driver stormed to the top of the timing sheets, knocking Ferrari's Charles Leclerc off the top spot. However, his pole position was immediately scrutinised as a late-session crash by Red Bull's Max Verstappen triggered yellow flags.

Paddock speculation mounted over whether Russell had potentially passed through a double-waved yellow flag zone without reducing his speed.

"In the data, and everything I can see, at the point George Russell and Kimi Antonelli went through that sector, it was not a double-waved yellow flag," Collins explained during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast.

"And in reality, it was not a double-waved yellow flag. It is case closed. It is a red herring to say that it looked physically like a double-waved yellow. It only went double-waved on his in-lap, so it should stay."

Fellow analyst and former F1 driver Anthony Davidson reviewed the onboard footage and confirmed that the Briton took the necessary yellow flag precautions.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"That’s a lot earlier and a lot more of a lift-off than your typical lap, especially on a push lap," Davidson explained after listening to Russell's throttle on his pole-winning lap.

"So, to be fair to George, he’s telling the truth, he lifted off a lot into that corner, and the data will show that."

As it currently stands, Russell will start the Austrian Grand Prix from pole position, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will line up beside him in second.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli will complete the second row of the starting grid in third and fourth, respectively.

Photos from Austrian GP - Saturday