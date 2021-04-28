Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / The strategy consequences of F1's sprint race rule changes
Formula 1 / News

Lowe: Williams family should have sold the team sooner

By:

Paddy Lowe believes the Williams family should have sold the Formula 1 team sooner to stop it falling into a "very negative spiral" that he found "distressing" before his exit.

Lowe: Williams family should have sold the team sooner

Lowe left Mercedes at the end of 2016 to join Williams as chief technical officer, as well as becoming a shareholder in the team where he worked between 1987 and 1993, winning the world title in 1992 with Nigel Mansell.

But Lowe's return to Williams proved less successful as the team slumped to the bottom of the constructors' championship in 2018. Significant delays in the construction and design of the 2019 car led to Lowe being placed on gardening leave before his ultimate departure three months later.

Williams has finished last in the constructors' championship in each of the past three seasons, but underwent a change in ownership last summer after the Williams family sold its shares to Dorilton Capital and left the team.

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Lowe said that he felt "pleased" when he heard the team had been sold and that the Williams family would be leaving.

"That's what they've needed to do for a long time, and to be honest, should have done it earlier, for all sorts of reasons which are not to do with any individuals," Lowe said.

"The team has been in a very negative spiral from a funding point of view. While I was there, I was watching that spiral progress further down the drain, and it's actually quite distressing.

"You understand that there's no good end point apart from a sale. So you may as well cut that now and move on before it's all gone.

"I'm very happy that the team was sold for a reasonable price so that Claire and her brothers leave with something to work with from the great things the family has achieved over the years, and the name is kept.

"They've got new investors who will have the cash to take it forward and turn that spiral in the other direction, which will be a long process. People who are patient will take them there."

Read Also:

Lowe said during the podcast that his second stint with Williams was "a period I don't really like to dwell on" and that he "didn't enjoy" the time back at Grove, calling it "really hard work for no reward whatsoever."

Lowe felt that some of the issues at the team went further back than his arrival, believing the Mercedes power unit it used from the regulation change in 2014 onwards masked many of its issues.

"Williams had the benefit of the best engine by a long chalk from 2014, so that gave some, let's say, false impressions of underlying performance," Lowe said.

"They were living off a number of other legacy advantages that gradually unwind. When the organisation starts to lose its way because it hasn't had the right investment or made the right decisions, it doesn't instantly make bad cars. The unwinding is equally slow as the winding.

"I wish Williams all the best with their new owners. It's terrific they've got owners who have got funding, because in the end, you need funding for all of this."

shares
comments

Related video

The strategy consequences of F1's sprint race rule changes

Previous article

The strategy consequences of F1's sprint race rule changes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Lowe: Williams family should have sold the team sooner

1h
2
Formula 1

The strategy consequences of F1's sprint race rule changes

2h
3
Formula 1

McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch

3h
4
Formula 1

Inside story of the epic Alesi Ferrari F1 Monaco video

18h
5
Formula 1

Seidl backs Ricciardo over F1 social media comments

19h
Latest news
Lowe: Williams family should have sold the team sooner
Formula 1

Lowe: Williams family should have sold the team sooner

1h
The strategy consequences of F1's sprint race rule changes
Formula 1

The strategy consequences of F1's sprint race rule changes

2h
McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch
Formula 1

McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch

3h
Honda: Turkey struggle helped turn around wet weather starts
Formula 1

Honda: Turkey struggle helped turn around wet weather starts

4h
How Aston Martin is fighting back from its low-rake deficit
Formula 1

How Aston Martin is fighting back from its low-rake deficit

14h
Latest videos
Guenther Steiner: Difficult to say right things to drivers 00:28
Formula 1
3h

Guenther Steiner: Difficult to say right things to drivers

Brawn: 'Unlikely to roll out sprint races at every Grand Prix' 08:42
Formula 1
17h

Brawn: 'Unlikely to roll out sprint races at every Grand Prix'

Callum Ilott to take part in Portimao FP1 as Alfa Romeo reserve 00:29
Formula 1
18h

Callum Ilott to take part in Portimao FP1 as Alfa Romeo reserve

Formula 1 sprint qualifying race plan approved 01:16
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1 sprint qualifying race plan approved

Why 2021 Has Been 05:19
Formula 1
23h

Why 2021 Has Been "Brutal" For Drivers Who Changed Teams | Formula 1

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch

Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate
Formula 1 / News

Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Williams
Williams: Imola display proves there will be more ‘opportunities’
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams: Imola display proves there will be more ‘opportunities’

Russell planning clear-the-air call with Bottas in coming days Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell planning clear-the-air call with Bottas in coming days

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
21h
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Prime

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

Rain before the start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix promised to spice up the action, and the race certainly delivered on that. Max Verstappen got the best launch to win from Lewis Hamilton, but both got away with mistakes that could have had serious consequences

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2021

Trending Today

Lowe: Williams family should have sold the team sooner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Lowe: Williams family should have sold the team sooner

The strategy consequences of F1's sprint race rule changes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The strategy consequences of F1's sprint race rule changes

McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch

Inside story of the epic Alesi Ferrari F1 Monaco video
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Inside story of the epic Alesi Ferrari F1 Monaco video

Seidl backs Ricciardo over F1 social media comments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Seidl backs Ricciardo over F1 social media comments

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing
MotoGP MotoGP / News

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing

Lamborghini to be represented in DTM by T3 Motorsport
DTM DTM / News

Lamborghini to be represented in DTM by T3 Motorsport

Slowing LMP2s further fraught with issues, say WEC drivers
Video Inside
WEC WEC / News

Slowing LMP2s further fraught with issues, say WEC drivers

Latest news

Lowe: Williams family should have sold the team sooner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Lowe: Williams family should have sold the team sooner

The strategy consequences of F1's sprint race rule changes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The strategy consequences of F1's sprint race rule changes

McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch

Honda: Turkey struggle helped turn around wet weather starts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Honda: Turkey struggle helped turn around wet weather starts

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.