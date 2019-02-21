Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing / Breaking news

Leclerc: Ferrari's rivals are sandbagging

shares
comments
Leclerc: Ferrari's rivals are sandbagging
By:
1h ago

Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari's Formula 1 rivals have been "sandbagging" in pre-season testing at Barcelona.

Mercedes and Red Bull did not threaten the top of the leaderboard across the first three days of the first test, although Mercedes increased its performance on Thursday.

Leclerc helped Ferrari top the first two days of the test but, after lapping slightly slower than Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas on the final day, he believes its rivals are still holding back.

"The performance has no sense for now because it's testing, they are not pushing and we are not either," he said.

"We don't know how much the others are sandbagging. So, we'll see at the first race.

"The main importance for this test is to do the programme of the day and that's what we're doing, so we're happy."

Leclerc's teammate Sebastian Vettel said at the start of the week that Ferrari had almost achieved "perfection" with its swift start to testing.

That strong start has also led Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas to declare Ferrari is ahead at the moment.

"As Seb said it doesn't feel like a new car," said Leclerc. "It feels like it's already quite an established car.

"We need to keep pushing. The other teams are sandbagging. We need to see how much they are, but we are pretty happy with the car at the moment."

Vettel's feedback on Ferrari's SF90 included the claim that it gave him confidence to do what he wanted on-track.

Leclerc agreed that it is "quite easy to drive".

"I already feel quite at ease with the car," he said. "There's still a lot I need to get at ease with but already the feeling is very good."

Next article
How F1 teams create a third of their performance

Previous article

How F1 teams create a third of their performance

Next article

Russell: New Williams feels "nice", "stable" despite setbacks

Russell: New Williams feels "nice", "stable" despite setbacks
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

Kubica admits Williams running "compromised" car Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kubica admits Williams running "compromised" car

5h ago
Leclerc: Ferrari's rivals are sandbagging Article
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari's rivals are sandbagging

Hulkenberg tops opening week of Barcelona F1 testing Article
Formula 1

Hulkenberg tops opening week of Barcelona F1 testing

Latest videos
Mercedes v Ferrari v Red Bull: F1 2019 technical analysis 06:03
Formula 1

Mercedes v Ferrari v Red Bull: F1 2019 technical analysis

9h ago
F1 testing 2019: The Mercedes mystery 12:02
Formula 1

F1 testing 2019: The Mercedes mystery

20h ago

Shop Our Store
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Russell: New Williams feels
Formula 1

Russell: New Williams feels "nice", "stable" despite setbacks

Leclerc: Ferrari's rivals are sandbagging
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari's rivals are sandbagging

How F1 teams create a third of their performance
Formula 1

How F1 teams create a third of their performance

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.