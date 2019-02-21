Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari "a bit ahead" of Mercedes right now - Bottas

shares
comments
Ferrari
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
1h ago

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas admits the rival Ferrari team seems to be “a bit ahead” and "in a better place" based on Formula 1 pre-season testing so far.

Ferrari's new SF90 has reliably featured at the top end of the timesheets throughout the first week of the Barcelona test, as Sebastian Vettel headed the opening day and Charles Leclerc went quickest on the second.

In addition to the usual testing caveats over engine power and fuel load, Ferrari's performances have been flattered by the fact reigning champion Mercedes has left it late in the week to run the softer compounds.

But after Lewis Hamilton said on Wednesday that the Italian cars were looking “very, very strong”, teammate Bottas went as far as to suggest Ferrari had an initial edge.

“They do seem very strong,” the Finn concurred. “No matter which kind of fuel load or engine mode they're running.

“We try to correct for that, but in any case they are quick. On short runs and long runs.

“I think we feel at this point they're a bit ahead, but obviously it's impossible to make detailed calculations.”

Bottas stressed that Mercedes' results in testing didn't matter to the team, as “we have our own references, and the timesheet is not the reference here”.

“For sure we read something [into the times]. We look. But we really want to focus on the limited time of testing we have, we want to focus on ourselves and our package.

“I’m sure between the tests the teams will do a bit more analysing where we think we are. It really matters where we’re going to be in Melbourne and that is down to how efficient we do these test sessions.

“Like I said before, Ferrari’s looking very strong. There’s no doubt about that.”

Read Also:

The Finn reckoned Ferrari's mighty start, coupled with the fact the W10 package does not yet feel fully optimised, would spur on Mercedes as it seeks to continue its current winning streak in F1.

“I feel a sense in the team, a bit of excitement to discover more about the car and really try to improve it.

“At this point it looks like we’re not miles ahead of anyone. It seems like Ferrari is, at this point, in a better place. I think it motivates us.”

Bottas believes the situation will change before the season opener as teams bring new parts, but says Mercedes can't count solely on that to overhaul Ferrari.

“With the new rules, it's going to be a bit of a development race, we don't think anyone is going with this type of car in this test to the first race, including us.

“But we can't really rely on that, that it's going to be an upgrade, we do need still to try to make this spec of car better and quicker.”

Slider
List

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10
1/1

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Next article
Tech verdict: Analysing the “gambles” of the top three teams

Previous article

Tech verdict: Analysing the “gambles” of the top three teams

Next article

Kubica admits Williams running "compromised" car

Kubica admits Williams running "compromised" car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

6h ago
Kubica admits Williams running Article
Formula 1

Kubica admits Williams running "compromised" car

Hamilton’s warning shot amid Mercedes’ quiet start Article
Formula 1

Hamilton’s warning shot amid Mercedes’ quiet start

Latest videos
Mercedes v Ferrari v Red Bull: F1 2019 technical analysis 06:03
Formula 1

Mercedes v Ferrari v Red Bull: F1 2019 technical analysis

4h ago
F1 testing 2019: The Mercedes mystery 12:02
Formula 1

F1 testing 2019: The Mercedes mystery

15h ago

Shop Our Store
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas

Shop Now
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Kubica admits Williams running
Formula 1

Kubica admits Williams running "compromised" car

Ferrari
Formula 1

Ferrari "a bit ahead" of Mercedes right now - Bottas

Tech verdict: Analysing the “gambles” of the top three teams
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Analysing the “gambles” of the top three teams

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.