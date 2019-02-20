Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing / Testing report

Kvyat beats Raikkonen to top third day of F1 test

shares
comments
Kvyat beats Raikkonen to top third day of F1 test
By:
1h ago

Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat delivered a phenomenal late lap to top the third day of Formula 1 pre-season testing in Barcelona, while the Williams lapped for the first time.

Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen led the morning session on Wednesday, and it looked like that time would hold until the chequered flag.

But Kvyat had the softest Pirelli tyres – the C5 – bolted on his Toro Rosso, and set a 1m17.704s, 0.058s quicker than Raikkonen, with just over 10 minutes left.

Kvyat had tried to beat the benchmark a few minutes earlier and jumped into second, before going one better. 

Another late charger, Daniel Ricciardo, secured third for Renault, running the C4 tyre.

The Aussie had focused on long runs on the C2 tyre as he took over the car from morning runner Nico Hulkenberg, but still pumped in a rapid lap to secure third place. 

While the late runners battled, the Williams remained in the pits, having completed 23 laps in the hands of George Russell. The car didn't arrive at the circuit until 4am, and wasn’t ready for the morning session. 

Russell set a best time of 1m25.625s, and that lap came with a huge slide at the entry to the final chicane, which threw the car into the run-off area.

Sebastian Vettel didn’t improve on his morning time as he focused on longer runs throughout the session. The Ferrari completed 134 laps.

The Red Bull RB15 completed 109 laps in Max Verstappen's hands, the Dutchman setting his best time on the C3 tyre in the morning, the same compound Vettel used to finish one spot ahead. 

Hulkenberg claimed sixth by virtue of his morning time, ahead of Romain Grosjean’s Haas, which stopped three times during the day. 

Pietro Fittipaldi was the first to stop on track in the VF-19, before Grosjean halted at the start and end of the afternoon session, the latter stoppage bringing out the red flag and costing teams the final four minutes of running.

Fittipaldi took eighth behind Grosjean, while McLaren elected not to fit the C4 tyres to its car for a late lap as it had done the previous two days. 

The team appeared later than most in the morning, with Carlos Sainz ultimately completing 90 laps and finishing ninth.

Sergio Perez rounded out the top 10 for Racing Point, on another day where it trailed most of its rivals in mileage.

The Mercedes pair, headed by morning-session driver Valtteri Bottas, set 11th and 12th fastest times but in typical fashion, conducted long runs.

The team has yet to use the softer C4 tyre in anger, having only run on the C1, C2 and C3 so far. 

Bottas and teammate Lewis Hamilton did combine for the highest number of laps for any car at 182.

Testing times, Day 3:

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps
1 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1m17.704s   137
2 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1m17.762s +0.058 138
3 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1m18.164s +0.460 80
4 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1m18.350s +0.646 134
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1m18.787s +1.083 109
6 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1m18.800s +1.096 63
7 Romain Grosjean Haas 1m19.189s +1.485 69
8 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas 1m19.249s +1.545 48
9 Carlos Sainz McLaren 1m19.354s +1.650 90
10 Sergio Perez Racing Point 1m20.102s +2.398 67
11 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1m20.693s +2.989 88
12 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1m20.818s +3.114 94
13 George Russell Williams 1m25.625s +7.921 23
Next article
Williams still waiting for parts to begin aero programme

Previous article

Williams still waiting for parts to begin aero programme

Next article

What the FW42 reveals about Williams's plight

What the FW42 reveals about Williams's plight
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing
Sub-event Wednesday
Drivers Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now , Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now , Daniil Kvyat Shop Now
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Jack Benyon

Red zone: trending stories

Kvyat beats Raikkonen to top third day of F1 test Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Kvyat beats Raikkonen to top third day of F1 test

1h ago
Hamilton: Ferrari looks Article
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ferrari looks "very, very strong" right now

Williams still waiting for parts to begin aero programme Article
Formula 1

Williams still waiting for parts to begin aero programme

Latest videos
What happens next for 'embarrassed' Williams 09:06
Formula 1

What happens next for 'embarrassed' Williams

4m ago
How all the 2019 F1 front wings compare 05:53
Formula 1

How all the 2019 F1 front wings compare

8h ago

Shop Our Store
Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat

Shop Now
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo

Shop Now
Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen

Shop Now
Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso

Shop Now

News in depth
Verstappen delighted with Red Bull-Honda's
Formula 1

Verstappen delighted with Red Bull-Honda's "calm" start

Perez fears Mexico could lose F1 race for decades
Formula 1

Perez fears Mexico could lose F1 race for decades

What the FW42 reveals about Williams's plight
Formula 1

What the FW42 reveals about Williams's plight

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.