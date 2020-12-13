Kvyat: No decision from AlphaTauri on F1 future "a shame"

Kvyat is expected to be replaced at AlphaTauri by Red Bull and Honda junior driver Yuki Tsunoda in 2021 after the Japanese driver finished third in this year’s F2 championship.

AlphaTauri has not made any official announcement about Kvyat’s future, but the Russian driver has openly said he is already targeting a return to F1 in 2022.

Asked by Motorsport.com in the Abu Dhabi paddock if he thought he had made his last appearance, Kvyat said he wanted to “do vacation” and “then we’ll see for 2022”.

“I'll try to come back, because I feel like in the right ambience with the right people around me in the right car, which I like,” Kvyat said.

“I can be extremely competitive, and I still feel like I have a lot to give. I am grateful of course for everything, for all these years. It was great, great stint, these last two years with the team. That is fantastic. They are amazing.

“But it's a shame that I am not even able to say if I'm there or not next year.

“It's a bit funny, I'm talking here with you. And they still kind of didn't give me the official news. That’s about it.”

Kvyat has raced for AlphaTauri for the past two seasons in what is his third separate stint with the team.

He made his debut with its predecessor, Toro Rosso, in 2014 before moving to Red Bull one season later, only to be sent back to Toro Rosso four races into the 2016 season.

He was then dropped completely by the Red Bull programme at the end of 2017, only to then return in 2019 with Toro Rosso.

Asked if he felt his time with Red Bull was finally over, Kvyat said: “You can never say never.

“Life teaches you to never say never to anything. But of course, I think we've been on off quite a long time now.

“I had a contract for these two years. That was the deal. That's it. And for the rest, ask Helmut [Marko].”

Kvyat clarified that he was “a free agent now” and was open to any options for 2021, but hinted he could take a year out of racing.

“I’m open to many ideas, I don't say no to anything right now,” Kvyat said. Next year, I think racing-wise, perhaps I would like a year off. But we will see.

“If something really extremely good will come up, of course I'll think about saying yes.

“Otherwise, we'll try to focus us to come back to come back in Formula 1 in 2022.”