Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
QU in
00 Hours
:
30 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Practice report

Italian GP: Vettel leads Verstappen in ultra-close FP3

shares
comments
Italian GP: Vettel leads Verstappen in ultra-close FP3
By:
Sep 7, 2019, 11:09 AM

Sebastian Vettel edged Max Verstappen by just 0.032s to set the fastest time in the final Formula 1 practice session ahead of qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.

Vettel’s Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc was the benchmark on Friday and set the initial pace in Saturday afternoon’s one-hour session.

But Leclerc made only a tiny improvement on a “useless” final run, allowing Vettel to leapfrog him for top spot and Verstappen to showcase impressive performance in his Honda-powered Red Bull.

Drivers were not allowed to take to the track until 10 minutes into the session to allow race organisers to complete fence repairs and remove a sausage kerb that had caused an enormous crash in the Formula 3 race that preceded FP3.

Leclerc hit the front after the first meaningful qualifying simulations and his 1m20.452s headed Vettel by 0.16s with 20 minutes of the session remaining.

Read Also:

On their final runs, Vettel improved twice – he overhauled Leclerc on a 1m20.331s on his first flying lap, then cemented top spot with a 1m20.294s on the second.

Leclerc, by contrast, only improved by half a tenth, bemoaning it as “a bit of a useless run”.

That meant he slipped behind Verstappen, who will not contest qualifying properly because he has a grid penalty this weekend, and Valtteri Bottas’s Mercedes.

Verstappen and Red Bull will be buoyed by Honda’s upgrade Spec 4 engine powering him to a lap time so close to Vettel on such a power-sensitive circuit.

Bottas nipped into third on a 1m20.403s, exactly the same time as Leclerc and ahead because he had set the laptime first.

World championship leader Lewis Hamilton was only sixth-fastest, behind a rapid lap from Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo.

Nico Hulkenberg backed up his Renault teammate with the seventh-fastest time as both lapped within half a second of Vettel.

Alex Albon dropped his left-side wheels into the gravel exiting the second chicane on his final qualifying simulation, and so only ended up with the eighth-fastest time as he failed to improve.

“I’m amazed how much the car changed,” said a bemused Albon. “Maybe the track gripped up more but I had no grip at all.”

Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) and Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso) completed the top 10.

Some laptimes were deleted during the session, including Leclerc’s second-fastest effort (at the time) with 10 minutes to go.

Lance Stroll lost his quickest time, a 1m21.554s, and fell to the back of the midfield group and only ahead of the two Williams drivers.

Session results

Cla # Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 14 1'20.294  
2 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 11 1'20.326 0.032
3 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 23 1'20.403 0.109
4 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 14 1'20.403 0.109
5 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 11 1'20.564 0.270
6 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 21 1'20.595 0.301
7 27 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Renault 13 1'20.752 0.458
8 23 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 17 1'20.827 0.533
9 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 15 1'20.881 0.587
10 26 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 20 1'20.945 0.651
11 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 21 1'20.949 0.655
12 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 15 1'21.003 0.709
13 10 France Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 22 1'21.073 0.779
14 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 21 1'21.292 0.998
15 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 19 1'21.325 1.031
16 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 16 1'21.336 1.042
17 8 France Romain Grosjean Haas 16 1'21.621 1.327
18 18 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 17 1'21.639 1.345
19 63 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 22 1'22.374 2.080
20 88 Poland Robert Kubica Williams 21 1'22.758 2.464
View full results
Next article
F1 drivers warned over qualifying tactics amid F3 penalty deluge

Previous article

F1 drivers warned over qualifying tactics amid F3 penalty deluge
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Sub-event FP3
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
QU Starts in
00 Hours
:
30 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
06:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Monza sausage kerb removed after huge F3 crash

2h
2
Formula 1

F1 drivers warned over qualifying tactics amid F3 penalty deluge

1h
3
Formula 1

Italian GP: Vettel leads Verstappen in ultra-close FP3

1h
4
Formula 1

Russell critical of "stupid" recovery truck use in Perez crash

5
FIA F2

Correa’s family issues new ‘critical but stable’ update

Latest videos

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640 02:36
Formula 1

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1

Belgian GP tech updates

Jenson Button's start in karting 03:16
Formula 1

Jenson Button's start in karting

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains 10:21
Formula 1

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains

Latest news

Italian GP: Vettel leads Verstappen in ultra-close FP3
F1

Italian GP: Vettel leads Verstappen in ultra-close FP3

F1 drivers warned over qualifying tactics amid F3 penalty deluge
F1

F1 drivers warned over qualifying tactics amid F3 penalty deluge

Monza sausage kerb removed after huge F3 crash
F1

Monza sausage kerb removed after huge F3 crash

Italian GP practice as it happened
F1

Italian GP practice as it happened

Gasly unveils Hubert tribute helmet at Monza
F1

Gasly unveils Hubert tribute helmet at Monza

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.