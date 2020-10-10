Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Breaking news

Hulkenberg replaces Stroll at Eifel GP

shares
comments
Hulkenberg replaces Stroll at Eifel GP
By:

Nico Hulkenberg will make his third Formula 1 race weekend appearance of the season after being named as Lance Stroll's replacement for the Eifel Grand Prix.

Racing Point issued an update ahead of final practice at the Nurburgring on Saturday that Stroll would be sitting out the session through illness, with a final decision set to be taken on his participation ahead of qualifying.

Hulkenberg - who deputised for Sergio Perez after a positive COVID-19 test for the two Silverstone races - was due to be on-site for TV duties at the Nurburgring, and was called up by Racing Point once again.

After posting a picture from outside of the circuit during FP3, Hulkenberg underwent a rapid COVID-19 test this morning in order to gain paddock access.

Upon receiving a negative result, Hulkenberg arrived in the paddock at the Nurburgring with a Racing Point team member before heading to the team's hospitality unit. He was later seen emerging dressed in a full race suit and going into the team's garage.

The team formally confirmed Hulkenberg would be replacing Stroll with less than one hour to go until the start of qualifying.

"Nico Hulkenberg will drive for BWT Racing Point F1 Team in this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix after Lance Stroll was taken unwell," a statement from the team reads.

"Lance didn't feel 100% this morning and the team took the decision not to run him for the rest of the event.

"Nico, who previously deputised for Sergio Perez at the Silverstone events, is familiar with the car and team already, and fortunately was in nearby Cologne."

Hulkenberg was left without an F1 seat for the 2020 season after being dropped by Renault at the end of last year, only to return with Racing Point for the two Silverstone races in place of Perez.

The German driver previously raced for the Racing Point team in its previous Force India guise in 2012 and from 2014-16, giving him prior experience that helped him quickly get up to speed with the team at Silverstone.

An engine issue meant Hulkenberg was unable to start the British Grand Prix, but he qualified third and finished seventh one week later at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, having been on-course to finish four before a late pit stop.

Hulkenberg is known to be in talks with other F1 teams over a possible race seat for 2021 after impressing at Silverstone while deputising for Perez.

Hulkenberg finished 10th in the last F1 race to take place at the Nurburgring, the 2013 German Grand Prix, when he was racing for Sauber.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Eifel GP
Drivers Nico Hulkenberg
Teams Racing Point
Author Luke Smith

