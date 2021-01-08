Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability

shares
comments
Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability
By:

Lance Stroll feels his performances in 2020 helped answer “a lot of questions to myself” over his ability, building his confidence in a good Racing Point Formula 1 car.

Stroll enjoyed his best season to date in F1 last year, picking up two podium finishes and his maiden pole position en route to scoring more points than in his previous three seasons combined.

The Canadian helped Racing Point finish fourth in the constructors’ championship, narrowly losing out to McLaren in the fight for third as it regularly competed towards the head of the midfield.

Racing Point took a major step forward in 2020 after basing the design of its RP20 car on the 2019 title-winning Mercedes W10, as well as benefitting from financial stability through the design process following Lawrence Stroll’s takeover in 2018.

Stroll Jr said the 2020 Racing Point was “by far” the best car he had driven through his F1 career, and helped build confidence in his own ability after previously struggling in worse-performing cars, particularly at Williams.

“If you get a good car, you get good results, and then you just build confidence from there,” Stroll told Motorsport.com.

“Sometimes when I was in a bad car, if anything, it kind of backfired on me.

“Especially in the beginning of your career, when you're in a bad car and you don't know what it's like to be in a good car until you sit in one, you kind of start to question what your ability is like, and if it is as good as the others that are in good cars, because you just don't know what a good car feels like.

“I think this year, I proved a lot to myself. I proved a lot to really to mainly myself and I just answered a lot of questions to myself that I've been asking myself in the last few seasons up until I had the opportunity to sit in a car that really performs.”

Read Also:

Stroll became the youngest driver in F1 history to score a podium in his debut season when he finished third for Williams at the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and recorded a handful of further points finishes through his rookie campaign.

But as the team’s form slumped in 2018, he was limited to just two top-10 finishes, prompting a switch to Racing Point to coincide with his father’s takeover of the team.

Stroll said his previous form left him asking himself “the simple kind of questions” about his ability.

“Am I capable of delivering results?” Stroll said. “To finish up at the front? Am I capable of qualifying up at the front? You just don't get those results.

“A lot of it also wasn't all down to results, it was just like, 'what does a competitive car feel like?' How much better is it?

“[I didn’t know] until I sat in last year's car and I realised how much of a difference there was, and how much I could also build on my driving being in a good car.

“That's one of the biggest advantages of being in a good car is what you can get out of yourself. It gives you so much more confidence driving the car. It allows you to attack the corners much harder and just push the car much harder.

“As drivers, that's what we want to be able to do. And sometimes when you're in a bad car, it takes away that confidence and that ability to push the car. That has a big impact on a driver.”

Related video

Damon Hill's 10 greatest Formula 1 races

Previous article

Damon Hill's 10 greatest Formula 1 races
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lance Stroll
Teams Racing Point
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Dakar Stage 6 shortened, delayed
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar Stage 6 shortened, delayed

Why F1's 2021 floor changes could alter the pecking order
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's 2021 floor changes could alter the pecking order

Magnussen: Fighting for points at best in F1 "becomes old"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen: Fighting for points at best in F1 "becomes old"

Mercedes must avoid "exuberance and depression" over driver form
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes must avoid "exuberance and depression" over driver form

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"

Loeb stranded in stage after broken suspension arm
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb stranded in stage after broken suspension arm

Latest news

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability

Damon Hill's 10 greatest Formula 1 races Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Damon Hill's 10 greatest Formula 1 races

Magnussen: Fighting for points at best in F1 "becomes old"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen: Fighting for points at best in F1 "becomes old"

Mercedes must avoid "exuberance and depression" over driver form
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes must avoid "exuberance and depression" over driver form

Trending

1
Dakar

Dakar Stage 6 shortened, delayed

12h
2
Formula 1

Why F1's 2021 floor changes could alter the pecking order

1d
3
Formula 1

Magnussen: Fighting for points at best in F1 "becomes old"

5h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes must avoid "exuberance and depression" over driver form

6h
5
Formula 1

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability

1h

Latest news

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability
Formula 1

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability

Damon Hill's 10 greatest Formula 1 races
Formula 1

Damon Hill's 10 greatest Formula 1 races

Magnussen: Fighting for points at best in F1 "becomes old"
Formula 1

Magnussen: Fighting for points at best in F1 "becomes old"

Mercedes must avoid "exuberance and depression" over driver form
Formula 1

Mercedes must avoid "exuberance and depression" over driver form

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari with 1000th GP celebration book
Formula 1

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari with 1000th GP celebration book

Latest videos

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review 08:11
Formula 1
Jan 6, 2021

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi 06:15
Formula 1
Jan 4, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020 03:47
Formula 1
Dec 31, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive 06:35
Formula 1
Dec 30, 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive

Happy Holidays from The Team! 01:14
Formula 1
Dec 24, 2020

Happy Holidays from The Team!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.