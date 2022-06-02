Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Horner: Red Bull happy for either Verstappen or Perez to win F1 title

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner says that Sergio Perez is free to fight his teammate Max Verstappen for this year's Formula 1 world championship.

Adam Cooper
By:
Listen to this article

After the Monaco GP, the Mexican lies only 15 points behind leader Verstappen, and six behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

In his first year with the team in 2021, he slipped into a supporting role for Verstappen's title challenge.

However, this season Perez has shown much stronger form, outqualifying the Dutchman in Saudi Arabia – where he took pole – and again in Monaco. He also qualified less than a tenth behind Verstappen in both Australia and Miami.

The Spanish GP team orders controversy highlighted some tension in the camp over Perez's position, but it was soon followed by the Monaco victory and subsequent confirmation of a two-year contract extension.

Horner insisted the team doesn't care about which of its drivers scoops the title.

"It doesn't matter to us which of the two is world champion," he said. "Of course, the constructors' is enormously important.

"But whether it's Max or Checo, they're both Red Bull drivers, and they've both got the same chance. Of course, it's a long, long season, and it will have its ebbs and flows. But it's great to have both drivers right at the sharp end.

"Checo is in the form of his career, he's doing a great job. And it's not a one-off. I mean, we saw his pole position in Jeddah. And he's really hitting a rich vein of form. So that's fantastic for us. But we need both drivers working the way they are together.

"Because Ferrari had the quicker car, certainly in qualifying, whether it was in the races is unknown, but they are massive opponents, and we've got to work collectively to make sure that we get both drivers ahead of them."

Asked by Motorsport.com if Perez had a point to prove heading into Monaco, Horner said: "He's always enjoyed this track. I remember when he drove for me [in GP2] here, he's always been very strong around this circuit, and particularly the next one in Azerbaijan.

"We discussed obviously immediately following the race in Barcelona, and there was absolutely zero issue.

"He understood very clearly what the picture was, I think he's just in a great space at the moment, his confidence is high, he's driving very well. And the time difference between him and Max is, is much, much closer."

Podium: Race winner Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Perez himself said he had no doubts about having the opportunity to fight for wins and the title.

"It's fairly clear," he said. "They didn't need to say it, but it's clear, I think on my side of the garage it's clear and inside the team. Otherwise I wouldn't be here. So it's fairly clear."

Verstappen insisted that his friendly relationship with Perez would not be impacted even if they become embroiled in a title battle.

"Why would that change?," said Verstappen. "We work really well as a team.

Read Also:

"We always try to optimise the car and work for the team, and we can accept when somebody does a good job or does a better job and I think that's very important, because that's how you are respectful to each other.

"And yeah, may the best man win at the end, right?

"We always, of course, trying to do the best we can on the track but we also respect each other a lot and try to score the most possible points every single weekend for the team."

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
