All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
IndyCar Barber Motorsports Park

Full-time IndyCar move “an option” says supersub Pourchaire

Reigning Formula 2 champion Theo Pourchaire is open to making a full-time switch to the IndyCar Series in the future.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Théo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren

Photo by: Arrow McLaren SP

With no ride in Formula 1 available, Pourchaire has spent this year as a reserve and test driver for Sauber and taken random racing opportunities elsewhere when given the opportunity.

Pourchaire made his Super Formula debut earlier this year, but it was his latest chance in North America’s Premier open-wheel championship that has enticed possibilities.

Reliant only on time spent in the simulator, the 20-year-old Frenchman came into his IndyCar debut last weekend in Long Beach and filled in admirably for the injured David Malukas, guiding the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet to a finish of 11th after starting 22nd.

Pourchaire, who expressed his longtime passion for IndyCar ahead of the weekend, hailed the racing as “amazing” at the conclusion of 85 laps around the 11-turn, 1.968-mile street circuit.

After also stating “I hope to be back” after the race, Arrow McLaren announced Tuesday he would remain on for this weekend’s round at Barber Motorsports Park.

During a media availability on Wednesday, Motorsport.com asked Pourchaire about his patience waiting for a Formula 1 seat and if an opportunity did not open if he would consider a move to IndyCar.

“Yeah, sure,” Pourchaire said. “IndyCar was already on my list last year. It's something I always wanted to do. I didn't have an opportunity to drive. I feel like I was also waiting on an F1 driver with Sauber. Unfortunately, I was not able to go to F1.

“There was also the Super Formula, which is a great category. That was also an option for me. I decided to do that.

“IndyCar is great. Why not coming here full-time in the future? It's an option.”

Pourchaire remained reserved when further pressed about a timeline to make the leap.

“I feel like I have a lot of time in front of me because sometimes people can forget that, but I'm only 20 years old,” he said.

“Of course, I'm F2 champion, which is great. I want more. I want to win a few championships. If I can win one day the IndyCar championship, my dream is also to be an F1 world champion. That's the dream of everybody.

“I have a few possibilities. I still have a lot of time in front of me. I would say, yeah, probably a few years.”

Despite only being around for a short time, Pourchaire admitted “I feel like home here” when talking about his comfort level in IndyCar. Arrow McLaren has undoubtedly aided that process.

With that, though, should a full-time move to IndyCar happen in the future, he’ll need to get acquainted with ovals.

“Ovals, it's something I always wanted to try one day,” Pourchaire said.

“Hopefully I will have the opportunity to try it. It's for sure not easy because some people in Europe can see it as we just have to turn left and be full throttle. That's completely false. I already had a look a little bit at the races. I was like, 'Whoa'.

“I was watching Indy 500s. I'm watching this race every year. It's really difficult. But I would love to try one day. It's also very difficult. A lot of strategies. A lot of fuel saving as well on the ovals.

“Yeah, why not try one day? If I have the opportunity, yes.”

Read Also:

Watch: Round 3 - Long Beach: 6 Minute Highlights

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Penske's Newgarden loses St. Pete IndyCar race win after violation
Next article McLaughlin issues statement following St. Pete disqualification

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Luca Ghiotto to make IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber

Luca Ghiotto to make IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Luca Ghiotto to make IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber
McLaughlin issues statement following St. Pete disqualification

McLaughlin issues statement following St. Pete disqualification

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
McLaughlin issues statement following St. Pete disqualification
Penske's Newgarden loses St. Pete IndyCar race win after violation

Penske's Newgarden loses St. Pete IndyCar race win after violation

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Penske's Newgarden loses St. Pete IndyCar race win after violation
David Malukas
More from
David Malukas
Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for Barber Motorsports Park

Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for Barber Motorsports Park

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for Barber Motorsports Park
Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach

Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach

IndyCar
Long Beach
Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach
Arrow McLaren reveals Long Beach livery for No. 6 entry, driver remains unconfirmed

Arrow McLaren reveals Long Beach livery for No. 6 entry, driver remains unconfirmed

IndyCar
Long Beach
Arrow McLaren reveals Long Beach livery for No. 6 entry, driver remains unconfirmed
Arrow McLaren
More from
Arrow McLaren
McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”

McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”

IndyCar
Long Beach
McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole

IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole

IndyCar
Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Latest news

The weekly reality check that has kept MotoGP hype off of Acosta so far in 2024

The weekly reality check that has kept MotoGP hype off of Acosta so far in 2024

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP
The weekly reality check that has kept MotoGP hype off of Acosta so far in 2024
Luca Ghiotto to make IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber

Luca Ghiotto to make IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber

Indy IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Luca Ghiotto to make IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber
Adrian Newey set to leave Red Bull F1 team

Adrian Newey set to leave Red Bull F1 team

F1 Formula 1
Adrian Newey set to leave Red Bull F1 team
F1 24: New features for revamped career mode include icon drivers, two-player mode

F1 24: New features for revamped career mode include icon drivers, two-player mode

eSpt Esports
F1 24: New features for revamped career mode include icon drivers, two-player mode

Prime

Discover prime content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
By David Malsher-Lopez
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global