What Hamilton needs to be champion in the US

The Mercedes driver holds a 67-point lead over Sebastian Vettel, an advantage he must extend by eight points at Austin to become only the third F1 driver in history to win five world championships.

Hamilton is on a four-race victory streak at the moment and a fifth win in a row would mean Vettel must finish second to stay in mathematical contention.

However, Hamilton can finish as low as sixth on Sunday and still be champion.

Barring an incredible twist, Hamilton will join Michael Schumacher and Juan Manuel Fangio on the list of five-time champions.

Schumacher went on to win more two titles, which Hamilton could match given he has extended his Mercedes deal to include the 2019 and '20 seasons.

Hamilton will be champion in the US if...

Hamilton wins and Vettel is third or lower

Hamilton finishes second and Vettel is fifth or lower

Hamilton finishes third and Vettel is seventh or lower

Hamilton finishes fourth and Vettel is eighth or lower

Hamilton finishes fifth and Vettel is ninth or lower

Hamilton finishes sixth and Vettel fails to score