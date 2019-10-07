Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas needs "thinking hat" to deal with prize money drop

shares
comments
Haas needs "thinking hat" to deal with prize money drop
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Oct 7, 2019, 12:38 PM

Haas Formula 1 team principal Gunther Steiner admits he will need his "thinking hat" to tackle the likely substantial drop in constructors' championship prize money following his squad's 2019 slump.

Having taken a breakthrough fifth in the teams' standings last season, Haas has endured a painful campaign this year and is currently down in ninth.

If it stays there, that would be the team's worst championship result in its four seasons in F1 so far.

Asked by Motorsport.com how big a concern that was for future development budgeting, Steiner replied: "As always, if you lose out on big money like this, you always have to put your thinking hat on how not to waste money next year.

"It's not an existential problem, but for sure it's not like 'yeah, it doesn't matter'. It's something between - we need to manage it, it's never a nice thing to manage less money, as we all know."

Read Also:

In its efforts to understand its struggles with tyre management in particular this year, Haas resorted to running differing aerodynamic packages across its two cars in the middle of the season.

Romain Grosjean favoured the package with which the team had begun the year, while Kevin Magnussen persisted with the latest upgrades.

Asked by Motorsport.com if having to try two ultimately unsuccessful aero packages had been a particularly costly setback, Steiner replied: "Absolutely. It's very expensive, and if you don't gain anything, it's wasted.

"But I think what we learned from it - we know now where are at, and what not to do.

"Now we have to make sure that on next year's car we don't have a similar problem.

"But at least we know the problem, that's the starting point of any improvement - it's knowing what not to do, what caused the lack of performance."

Haas's 2019 season has also been clouded by its short-lived and turbulent title sponsorship deal with Rich Energy.

Read Also:

Steiner said parent company Haas Automation would make up any budget shortfall caused by the Rich saga.

"We haven't lost money, but luckily we've got Haas Automation as a good partner, and they'll support us for what the deal didn't bring to the final bit," he explained.

He said he was relieved that the Rich story was now over.

"The investors, they are good people. And I don't know where they're going," said Steiner.

"But I'm relieved not to have to deal with it anymore, because it gets old after a while.

"When you don't make progress, you have to deal with the problem where there is no progress made, that is not satisfying in my life, and I'm not going out to fight with somebody just for the sake of it. If you cannot make progress, why waste energy?

"So, it is disappointing that it ended how it ended, but again, with the investors in Rich Energy, we terminated on a good standing, so you never know what happens in the future."

Next article
The consequences of going solo for snubbed Renault

Previous article

The consequences of going solo for snubbed Renault
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Matt Beer

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
3 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
21:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
01:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
23:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
02:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
01:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas needs "thinking hat" to deal with prize money drop

34m
2
MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha would be "crazy" not to retain Quartararo

2h
3
Formula 1

Renault: McLaren split a "lost opportunity"

4
Cross-Country Rally

Alonso crashes out of third stage of Morocco Rally

2h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Dirty air data for 2021 cars looks "great"

Latest videos

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide 02:28
Formula 1

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide

What it takes to become a race driver? 07:07
Formula 1

What it takes to become a race driver?

Why Mercedes' 2019 form has gone off the boil 05:41
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' 2019 form has gone off the boil

How to stop VSCs changing F1 race outcomes - Chain Bear explains 07:36
Formula 1

How to stop VSCs changing F1 race outcomes - Chain Bear explains

McLaren's painful and expensive journey back to Mercedes explained 04:43
Formula 1

McLaren's painful and expensive journey back to Mercedes explained

Latest news

Haas needs "thinking hat" to deal with prize money drop
F1

Haas needs "thinking hat" to deal with prize money drop

The consequences of going solo for snubbed Renault
F1

The consequences of going solo for snubbed Renault

Renault: McLaren split a "lost opportunity"
F1

Renault: McLaren split a "lost opportunity"

Toro Rosso confirms Yamamoto's Suzuka practice outing
F1

Toro Rosso confirms Yamamoto's Suzuka practice outing

Debate: Why has Mercedes gone off the boil in F1?
F1

Debate: Why has Mercedes gone off the boil in F1?

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.