Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda will match Mercedes, Ferrari power in 2020 - Marko

shares
comments
Honda will match Mercedes, Ferrari power in 2020 - Marko
By:
Co-author: Erwin Jaeggi
Oct 8, 2019, 8:21 AM

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has faith that power gains from Honda this winter will put it on a par with Ferrari and Mercedes in 2020.

With Honda having made good progress this year to take its first wins since returning to F1 in 2015, Marko says the indications point to even better things to come next season.

"From the chassis side I think we will be much better prepared than this year," said Marko about 2020 hopes in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

"And the development which is going on at Honda makes us believe that we will be next year on the same power level like Mercedes and Ferrari, consistently."

Read Also:

Marko thinks Honda's true potential this year was held back slightly by mapping concerns, something which he thinks will not be an issue in 2020.

"I think they are doing a great job and we have to do it step by step," he said.

"We know in the past they had big reliability problems and they were worried, but so far we didn't have any engine problems at all this season.

"I think they are doing the right things and the right job. We believe next year we won't be third."

Marko's faith in the potential for next year comes against the backdrop of concerns from the Max Verstappen camp about Red Bull not being able to deliver what's needed to fight for the title.

But with Red Bull having long vowed to try to make Verstappen F1's youngest champion, Marko accepts the pressure is on.

Asked if he viewed 2020 as a crucial year, Marko said: "I wouldn't say it's crucial. It's the last year where we can make Max the youngest champion in Formula 1 and we have to deliver, yes.

"But we know that and it's part of our DNA We have to win, yes. It's not crucial, it's a must."

Next article
Haas needs "thinking hat" to deal with prize money drop

Previous article

Haas needs "thinking hat" to deal with prize money drop

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
12:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
16:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
14:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
17:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
16:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda will match Mercedes, Ferrari power in 2020 - Marko

34m
2
World Superbike

Kawasaki confirms Haslam's departure from WSBK team

1h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Dirty air data for 2021 cars looks "great"

4
IndyCar

Hunter-Reay backs aeroscreen after wet test on road course

5
MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha would be "crazy" not to retain Quartararo

Latest videos

A lap of Suzuka in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A lap of Suzuka in F1 2019

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide 02:28
Formula 1

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide

What it takes to become a race driver? 07:07
Formula 1

What it takes to become a race driver?

Why Mercedes' 2019 form has gone off the boil 05:41
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' 2019 form has gone off the boil

How to stop VSCs changing F1 race outcomes - Chain Bear explains 07:36
Formula 1

How to stop VSCs changing F1 race outcomes - Chain Bear explains

Latest news

Honda will match Mercedes, Ferrari power in 2020 - Marko
F1

Honda will match Mercedes, Ferrari power in 2020 - Marko

Haas needs "thinking hat" to deal with prize money drop
F1

Haas needs "thinking hat" to deal with prize money drop

The consequences of going solo for snubbed Renault
F1

The consequences of going solo for snubbed Renault

Renault: McLaren split a "lost opportunity"
F1

Renault: McLaren split a "lost opportunity"

Toro Rosso confirms Yamamoto's Suzuka practice outing
F1

Toro Rosso confirms Yamamoto's Suzuka practice outing

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.