Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to F1 races
Formula 1 News

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

By:

Ferrari says a 2.5 million euro damage bill so far this season shows why Formula 1 needs a potential rethink about cost cap limits.

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

F1’s top teams have faced a big headache this year trying to cut back their spending to get below the $145 million cost cap limit that has been introduced.

Both Mercedes and Red Bull talked about the pain they had to go through over the winter to lay off staff that they could no longer afford to keep.

But as the season has worn on, there has been further concern about the complications that outfits are facing when it comes to paying out for unexpected damage.

Valtteri Bottas’ crash at Imola prompted Mercedes to fear it would have to cut back on development updates, while Red Bull was unhappy about a $1.8 million repair bill it faced from Max Verstappen’s accident at the British Grand Prix.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto suggested after the Hungarian GP, when Charles Leclerc was taken out by Lance Stroll at the first corner, that rivals whose drivers are guilty of causing crash should pay for any damage caused.

But while not all teams are in agreement that such a scenario is realistic, Binotto thinks there are justifiable grounds for at least teams and F1’s chiefs to get together and talk about it.

He says that an inspection of bills from the first half of 2021 shows Ferrari has faced paying out 2.5 million euros ($3 million) for damage – which shows the kind of leeway that has to be built into budgets nowadays for unexpected events.

“These are overall damages, and sometimes we can damage ourselves, so these are not [just] other teams that damage ourselves,” explained Binotto.

“Now, obviously, there's been a lot of discussions that if there is a crash and there is a guilty driver, and you're not faulty, and if you have been damaged, then should that be exempt from the budget cap?

“I think it's certainly an important point because the reason why I mentioned 2.5m euros is to show that overall the damage can be significant. So should we consider a different type of regulation in those cases?

“I think certainly there is merit for it. I think that certainly there are no obvious solutions, but it is something that no doubt we will discuss with the FIA, F1 and teams in the coming weeks, possibly to address it, to see if there is any solution for the future.”

Beyond the damage cost, there is also a fresh debate about whether teams should face exemptions from grid penalties if they suffer engine damage as the result of another drivers’ actions and are forced to take a fresh power unit.

Marshals assist Charles Leclerc after he crashes out of Qualifying

Marshals assist Charles Leclerc after he crashes out of Qualifying

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Leclerc lost his second power unit of the year after he was swiped by the out-of-control Stroll at the first corner of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Binotto thinks there are grounds to discuss a potential change here too, even though it would be very complicated to sort out.

“There is no obvious solution,” he said. “If we damage an engine, as in our case like in Hungary, it was an engine that still had its intended usage but was not new.

“By replacing it, you fit something new so you don’t do it with something of equal mileage and the same lifespan. So it’s complicated.

“There is talk of a further reduction in 2025, of moving from three engines to two [per season] so it is clear that the fewer engines there are, the more important the issue becomes.

“We will discuss with all the other teams, and with the FIA, because this is certainly a current issue, brought to light from several sources, and therefore it deserves to be explored. But I don't think there is an easy solution.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to F1 races

Previous article

Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to F1 races
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race

13 h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

57 min
3
Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

20 h
4
World Superbike

Redding's World Superbike future at Ducati "up in the air"

1 h
5
Formula 1

Alpine explains why it has burned through F1 exhaust allocation

2 d
Latest news
Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem
Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

57m
Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to F1 races
Formula 1

Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to F1 races

18 h
Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

20 h
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Prime
Formula 1

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

22 h
Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

Aug 11, 2021
Latest videos
Formula 1: Red Bull switch has felt like a 00:48
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Red Bull switch has felt like a "different category" to Perez

Formula 1: Renault's engine chief Taffin departs company 00:59
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

Formula 1: Renault's engine chief Taffin departs company

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Formula 1: Aston Martin fails in review bid of Vettel's Hungarian GP DQ 00:49
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin fails in review bid of Vettel's Hungarian GP DQ

Formula 1: Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ engine upgrade 00:52
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

Formula 1: Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ engine upgrade

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari has the best driver line-up in F1, claims Binotto
Formula 1

Ferrari has the best driver line-up in F1, claims Binotto

Ferrari: Sainz right to question F1 strategy during Hungarian GP Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Sainz right to question F1 strategy during Hungarian GP

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

Trending Today

NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

Redding's World Superbike future at Ducati "up in the air"
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding's World Superbike future at Ducati "up in the air"

Alpine explains why it has burned through F1 exhaust allocation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine explains why it has burned through F1 exhaust allocation

Paffett forced to abandon plans to return to DTM in 2021
DTM DTM

Paffett forced to abandon plans to return to DTM in 2021

Rossi’s post-MotoGP car racing career won’t be “just for fun”
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s post-MotoGP car racing career won’t be “just for fun”

Shank: Pagenaud IndyCar deal not signed but he’s on MSR’s shortlist
IndyCar IndyCar

Shank: Pagenaud IndyCar deal not signed but he’s on MSR’s shortlist

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Prime

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

OPINION: While the architects of Formula 1’s experimental ‘Sprint’ concept have declared victory, Stuart Codling says that at best it’s a qualified success – and considerably more data is required before enshrining it as a fixture in grand prix weekends

Formula 1
22 h
Why the late Carlos Reutemann missed out on an F1 title Prime

Why the late Carlos Reutemann missed out on an F1 title

One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of his era, the late Carlos Reutemann should also have been a world champion. The reasons for the 1981 title slipping out of his grasp remain the subject of impassioned debate to this very day. GP Racing investigates…

Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Prime

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

After seven seasons of absolute dominance, Mercedes is now faced with a stark reality: through circumstances beyond its control it is struggling to maintain pre-eminence over one of its most ambitious rivals. Worst of all, it saw this scenario coming – but could do nothing about it, as GP Racing reveals.

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2021
The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Prime

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine raised eyebrows when it awarded Esteban Ocon an unusual three-year contract. Even more so when his performances seemed to tail off once he had that contract in his pocket. Now, after Ocon brilliantly seized the moment to win in Hungary, Alpine’s decision seems to be vindicated. Luke Smith analyses why Ocon loosened his Mercedes ties to stick with ‘Team Enstone’.

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2021
How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator Prime

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator

As a young boy, Carlos Sainz was schooled by his father in the special folklore surrounding Ferrari in Formula 1. Now an established grand prix ace – and a Ferrari driver to boot – Sainz opens up to BEN ANDERSON about driving for the team of his childhood hero, and of his own boyhood dreams

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021
How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Prime

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

OPINION: The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix may not have been a thrill-a-minute overtaking fest, but it's a race that will live long in the memory as one of the best of the current era of Formula 1. And as Formula 1 moves to regulations in 2022 aimed at boosting overtaking, Hungary showed the balance it must strike with its new machinery as not to deny similarly tense spectacles

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021
Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Prime

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

OPINION: Different perspectives had Lewis Hamilton’s solo second standing start in Formula 1’s 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix as fabulous or farcical. But did it make the championship appear too silly for the sake of a moment of high-charged sporting drama?

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021
Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making Prime

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making

The chaotic start to the Hungarian GP set the scene for F1's less heralded drivers to make a name for themselves. Esteban Ocon did just that to win in fine style, but further down the order one driver was making his first visit to the points and - while the circumstances were fortunate - took full advantage of the chance presented to him

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: Italy move has improved approach to F1 races

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.