Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari form boosted by bringing forward 2020 upgrades

shares
comments
Ferrari form boosted by bringing forward 2020 upgrades
By:
Oct 4, 2019, 8:33 AM

Mattia Binotto has suggested the crucial recent car upgrades that transformed Ferrari into Formula 1's form team were a result of bringing forward development work planned for 2020.

Ferrari brought a major aerodynamic package including a new nose, floor and diffuser to the Singapore Grand Prix that appears to have eliminated its dependency on power-sensitive tracks to be competitive.

The team has won pole position for all four races since F1's summer break, and only lost victory in last weekend's Russian Grand Prix because of an MGU-K failure suffered by Sebastian Vettel.

Asked by Motorsport.com how important the upgrade package was for its 2020 design and if it would be incorporated into development for next year's car, team principal Binotto said: "Or vice-versa – maybe this is where the upgrades of next year have been transposed on the current car.

"On the current car, the regulations being the same for next year it will certainly be of interest.

"Whatever we are building on this season, in terms of understanding, will be key for next year as well.

"That's why we are still focusing or putting effort on 2019, not only because we're seeking victories but because we know that a good understanding of the overall car performance in this season will be to the benefit of next season."

Read Also:

Ferrari started the season with a car design that lacked the peak downforce of rivals Mercedes and Red Bull but was very aerodynamically-efficient.

That, combined with the strongest engine on the grid, made Ferrari a potent threat on power-sensitive tracks, but its cornering deficiencies dropped it to third-best at many other venues.

However, since the summer break, it has had the fastest car in Belgium, Italy, Singapore and Russia.

Binotto believes that Ferrari's performance over the year has proven it does not require a radical change of car philosophy for 2020.

"On the front wing, I think some are copying us at the moment, more than us [copying] the others," he said. "So I think that the next year's car will be a development of the current one.

"To develop an efficient car is always important for fuel economy, for speed, and I don't think it's a completely wrong or bad concept.

"If you look back and count the missed opportunities and victories I don't think we're on the wrong side of the sum, of the balance.

"There have been other reasons why this season we've not performed as expected. It's not only the car concept.

"By the time the weaknesses were addressed we can be quite competitive and I think the last races have shown it."

Next article
F1 insists "no serious discussions" with new teams

Previous article

F1 insists "no serious discussions" with new teams
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
6 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
20:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
00:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
22:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
01:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
00:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari form boosted by bringing forward 2020 upgrades

42m
2
MotoGP

Marquez taken to hospital after FP1 crash

3
MotoGP

Marquez escapes injury after Thailand crash

2h
4
Formula 1

F1 insists "no serious discussions" with new teams

5
Formula 1

Verstappen: 22-race F1 calendar will lead to divorces

Latest videos

McLaren's painful and expensive journey back to Mercedes explained 04:43
Formula 1

McLaren's painful and expensive journey back to Mercedes explained

Multi 21 revisited - and what Mark Webber thinks of it now 06:29
Formula 1

Multi 21 revisited - and what Mark Webber thinks of it now

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control' 05:36
Formula 1

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control'

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries 07:10
Formula 1

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Starting Grid for the Russian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian GP

Latest news

Ferrari form boosted by bringing forward 2020 upgrades
F1

Ferrari form boosted by bringing forward 2020 upgrades

F1 insists "no serious discussions" with new teams
F1

F1 insists "no serious discussions" with new teams

Williams explains why it parked Kubica in Russia
F1

Williams explains why it parked Kubica in Russia

Explained: How McLaren and Mercedes got back together
F1

Explained: How McLaren and Mercedes got back together

Steiner: F1 format experiments worth it as 2021 won't fix all
F1

Steiner: F1 format experiments worth it as 2021 won't fix all

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.