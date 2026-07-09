Maverick Vinales: 'KTM sent me a contract, I signed it, and two weeks later they cancelled it'
Maverick Vinales feels "outside this world" as failed KTM negotiations leave him with a sour taste
Maverick Vinales has revealed he signed a new MotoGP deal with KTM, only to be told that the contract was "not valid" by the Austrian manufacturer.
The end of Vinales' MotoGP career appears to be approaching, with the Spaniard stating on Thursday at Sachsenring that he feels "outside this world" in reference to MotoGP.
The 2027 grid is almost complete, with only Tech3 - Vinales's current team - yet to finalise its line-up for next year.
Already at Assen last fortnight, Vinales admitted that "not having been called up for the Brno test makes it clear that I'm not going to continue with KTM," a prediction that he fully confirmed this Thursday by admitting that conversations with the team are now non-existent.
"Not anymore. I'm not going to talk to them. I think last week were the final terms. So after that, obviously I don't talk anymore," he said.
Regarding his future plans, he ruled out staying in MotoGP, where there are effectively no vacant seats.
"I don't know. I think on the bike I did everything I could," he said. "Obviously, there may be good opportunities or there may not. I don't know. I'm not even looking for them, in other categories.
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech3
Photo by: KTM Images
"Maybe I want to race and enjoy racing. But at this moment, I'm not looking for anything. I'm looking for an amazing holiday."
Pressed further on the subject, he added: "After Montmelo, because of what was published, I knew Fabio Di Giannantonio was going to take my place.
"So I asked KTM about it and then, when I arrived at Mugello [31 May], they sent me a contract. They sent it to my email. And I signed it.
"Okay, the truth is that it wasn't good at all [the contract]. But in any case, I wanted to race. I really believe in KTM's engineers. That's why, even though it was against my own interests, I signed it.
"And two weeks later, they told me it wasn't valid. What can you expect after that.
"I don't want to stay here. They didn't take it seriously. That's why I feel outside the world of motorcycling.
"The problem is that, for me, it's difficult to put all motorcycles in the same circle. Because I love racing, I love motocross. I'd love, maybe in the future, to take part in other races.
"The last time I was watching Jack Miller at the Suzuka 8 Hours, I thought it looked like great fun. So yes, I'd like to do something different. But right now, for the moment, I feel outside this world. So I don't think I'll continue."
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