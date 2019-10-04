Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Igora Drive denies bid to replace Sochi as Russian GP venue

shares
comments
Igora Drive denies bid to replace Sochi as Russian GP venue
By:
Co-author: Oleg Karpov
Oct 4, 2019, 9:39 AM

The new Igora Drive circuit near St. Petersburg has rubbished talk that it is hoping to lure the Russian Grand Prix away from Sochi.

Wild rumours over the Russian Grand Prix weekend suggested that Sochi could hold its last F1 race in 2020, prior to a potential switch to the new circuit near St. Petersburg a year later.

However, during a press conference at the Igora Drive track that will host the DTM next year, circuit bosses have made clear that F1 is not on its agenda – as it explained why it has gone for Grade 1 certification with the FIA.

"We haven't conducted any negotiations with Formula 1," said spokesman Vladimir Vasiliev. "The rumours remain just rumours.

"Yes, our track will be Grade 1-certified, but we are doing this not to host an F1 race. Rather it's to ensure that the status of the track attracts attention to it and emphasises the presence of a rich infrastructure.

"During the winter, the FIA management came to the track, and it was the federation's representatives who recommended that we apply for Grade 1. It is something we weren't planning to do initially."

The speculation about a change of Russian GP venue to St. Petersburg caught government officials by surprise too, with them all clear that Sochi was contracted to host the race until 2025 and would see out the deal.

Ilya Dzhus, spokesperson for deputy prime minister Dmitry Kozak, said: "The current contract to host Formula 1 presupposes that the Russian round of the world championship is held in Sochi, and runs until 2025.

"Rosgonki [the Russian GP promoter] has not discussed with the rights holders the possibility of moving the Russian round to another city."

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for Vladimir Putin added: "This matter [of moving the Russian GP from Sochi] is not on the agenda."

The Igora Drive track has announced a five-year deal to hold DTM from 2020.

Igora Racetrack

Igora Racetrack

Photo by: Tilke GmbH

 

Next article
The irregular and rocky rise to a Red Bull F1 seat

Previous article

The irregular and rocky rise to a Red Bull F1 seat

Next article

F1 teams back open-source designs proposal

F1 teams back open-source designs proposal
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
6 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
18:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
22:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
20:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
23:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
22:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams back open-source designs proposal

30m
2
MotoGP

Marquez taken to hospital after FP1 crash

3
MotoGP

Marquez escapes injury after Thailand crash

4
Formula 1

Ferrari form boosted by bringing forward 2020 upgrades

2h
5
MotoGP

Marquez "couldn't breathe" for five seconds after crash

11m

Latest videos

How to stop VSCs changing F1 race outcomes - Chain Bear explains 07:36
Formula 1
42m

How to stop VSCs changing F1 race outcomes - Chain Bear explains

McLaren's painful and expensive journey back to Mercedes explained 04:43
Formula 1

McLaren's painful and expensive journey back to Mercedes explained

Multi 21 revisited - and what Mark Webber thinks of it now 06:29
Formula 1

Multi 21 revisited - and what Mark Webber thinks of it now

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control' 05:36
Formula 1

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control'

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries 07:10
Formula 1

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Latest news

F1 teams back open-source designs proposal
F1

F1 teams back open-source designs proposal

Igora Drive denies bid to replace Sochi as Russian GP venue
F1

Igora Drive denies bid to replace Sochi as Russian GP venue

The irregular and rocky rise to a Red Bull F1 seat
F1

The irregular and rocky rise to a Red Bull F1 seat

If Leclerc still trusts Vettel he'll never be champion
F1

If Leclerc still trusts Vettel he'll never be champion

Ferrari form boosted by bringing forward 2020 upgrades
F1

Ferrari form boosted by bringing forward 2020 upgrades

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.