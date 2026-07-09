George Russell jokes 2024 Belgian GP pain will stay with him until his "deathbed"

Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell has joked that the memories of the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix will remain with him until his "deathbed", as he prepares to return to the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

The iconic track holds some bitter memories for the British driver due to the events two years prior, when he took a spectacular victory only to be disqualified post-race when his Mercedes machinery was found to be underweight. As a result, his team-mate at the time, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, inherited the win after crossing the line to finish second on the road.

Reflecting on whether the circuit 'owes' him a victory after that heartbreak, Russell was quick to dismiss the notion, though he admitted the race had left a mark on his mind.

"No, I don't feel like it owes me anything, to be honest," the 28-year-old said during an appearance on the Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show.

"Because that race still is a race that I'll remember. And I'll probably remember it more. The day I'm lying on my deathbed, I'll probably remember that race because of what happened," he joked.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"I wasn't in a championship fight that year. Of course, it was a shame not to keep the trophy. But that was a great race. And it's a track that I love. But it's going to be difficult this year, like Shov [Andrew Shovlin] said, with the energy management and a lot of challenges. It's a tough track at the best of times."

Heading into the 10th round of the season at Spa, Russell sits second in the drivers' championship with 154 points. His teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli leads with 179 points, and Hamilton is third with 147 points.

The Belgian Grand Prix will take place from 17-19 July.