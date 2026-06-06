Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Monaco GP

“A reality check” – why Lando Norris was expecting poor Monaco qualifying

Formula 1
Monaco GP
“A reality check” – why Lando Norris was expecting poor Monaco qualifying

Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen steal show after Kimi Antonelli Monaco GP pole with viral moment

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen steal show after Kimi Antonelli Monaco GP pole with viral moment

Max Verstappen "felt like myself again" in flat-out Monaco F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Max Verstappen "felt like myself again" in flat-out Monaco F1 qualifying

Aprilia explains why it has not been in victory fight in Hungarian MotoGP

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
Aprilia explains why it has not been in victory fight in Hungarian MotoGP

Richard Childress returns to public spotlight where he planned to reveal Kyle Busch extension

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Richard Childress returns to public spotlight where he planned to reveal Kyle Busch extension
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Jenson Button names Ferrari's biggest Monaco GP qualifying threats

Jenson Button believes Max Verstappen and Mercedes could pose Ferrari’s biggest threat in Monaco GP qualifying

Lydia Mee
Published:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button believes Max Verstappen and a potentially resurgent Mercedes will provide the biggest challenge to Ferrari during the highly anticipated qualifying session for the Monaco Grand Prix. 

The narrow streets of Monte Carlo deliver a spectacular Saturday shootout, and this year appears to be no exception. Following Friday's practice sessions, which saw Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton on top, all eyes are now turning to who can challenge the Maranello outfit the most. 

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of the third and final practice session, Button said: "It's the best Saturday. It really is. It doesn't get any better than seeing these cars pushed to the limits by the best drivers in the world, touching barriers. It's epic!"

When asked who will be Ferrari's biggest challenge, the former driver added: "Definitely [Max Verstappen is in the mix]. It's going to be who gets the lap together around Monaco when you are pushing to the limit - and who puts it in the wall, because that's also possible.

Jenson Button

Jenson Button

Photo by: Hector Vivas / Formula 1 via Getty Images

"When you've got three drivers within a tenth and a half [like on Friday], they are all going to be pushing very hard and someone is definitely going to step over that limit. Mercedes a little bit off the pace but overnight we have seen them improve [before] so they could be in the fight as well." 
 
The third practice session, which featured a brief red flag due to Oliver Bearman's crash, finished with Kimi Antonelli on top. Following the current championship leader were Ferrari's Leclerc and Hamilton in second and third, and Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell in fourth.

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying will take place at 4pm local time (3pm UK time) before the main event on Sunday 7 June at 3pm local time (2pm UK time).

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ollie Bearman crashes out of Monaco FP3 as red flag halts session
Next article F1 Monaco GP: Kimi Antonelli pips Ferrari pair to top hectic FP3

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen steal show after Kimi Antonelli Monaco GP pole with viral moment

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen steal show after Kimi Antonelli Monaco GP pole with viral moment

Toto Wolff explains George Russell's F1 Monaco GP qualifying struggles

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Toto Wolff explains George Russell's F1 Monaco GP qualifying struggles

Peter Bonnington reveals moment Mercedes realised Kimi Antonelli’s “raw talent”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Peter Bonnington reveals moment Mercedes realised Kimi Antonelli’s “raw talent”
More from
Ferrari

Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

"Confidence was gone": Lewis Hamilton puzzled by Ferrari's loss of speed in Monaco GP qualifying

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
"Confidence was gone": Lewis Hamilton puzzled by Ferrari's loss of speed in Monaco GP qualifying

Top 10 Le Mans Ferraris ranked: Testa Rossa, P4, 499P and more

WEC
Top 10 Le Mans Ferraris ranked: Testa Rossa, P4, 499P and more

Latest news

F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Monaco GP

“A reality check” – why Lando Norris was expecting poor Monaco qualifying

Formula 1
Monaco GP
“A reality check” – why Lando Norris was expecting poor Monaco qualifying

Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

Feature

Discover prime content

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco

The best Saturday of the year? Why F1 must accept Monaco for what it is

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Ronald Vording
The best Saturday of the year? Why F1 must accept Monaco for what it is

Why Charles Leclerc signed a Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Roberto Chinchero
Why Charles Leclerc signed a Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad
View more