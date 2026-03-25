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Formula 1 Japanese GP

F1 Japanese GP: Weather forecast, schedule and how to watch

Everything you need to know about the 2026 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - including weather forecast, television info and schedule 

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing leads at the start

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing leads at the start

Photo by: Bryn Lennon - Formula 1

Formula 1 is set for round three of its 2026 campaign this weekend with the Japanese Grand Prix, where Mercedes arrives with a perfect record to defend.

The Silver Arrows has nailed the significant switch to this year’s cars, having finished 1-2 in both the Australian and Chinese grands prix, plus a win in the Shanghai sprint.

It has resisted any challengers from nearest rival Ferrari, while on the opposite end of the grid, Aston Martin and Cadillac are battling to avoid the wooden spoon being the only two teams without a point.

The next development will come at Suzuka this weekend, which will be the final race before Miami in May as a result of the cancellations of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain grands prix due to the Middle Eastern conflict.

Here is all you need to know to follow the action from Japan. 

Where can I watch the F1 Japanese GP?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Japanese GP in the usual place for F1, as Sky Sports has entered its 14th year of broadcasting the championship. It is showing every session of the 2026 campaign, meaning the track action can also be streamed via the Sky Go app or NOW TV. Fans are able to watch the action on freeview as well though, as Channel 4 broadcasts highlights of both qualifying and the race.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images

There was change for 2026 over in the United States though, as Apple TV took over from ESPN as F1’s exclusive broadcaster in the US as part of a five-year deal for the tech giant, worth approximately $140m each year 

How can I follow the F1 Japanese GP live?

Live coverage of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix is available via Motorsport.com with commentary of every session from FP1 to Sunday’s race.

F1 Japanese GP schedule

FP1

Local time Your time
Event Date
Japanese GP
FP1

FP2

Local time Your time
Event Date
Japanese GP
FP2

FP3

Local time Your time
Event Date
Japanese GP
FP3

Qualifying

Local time Your time
Event Date
Japanese GP
QU

Race

Local time Your time
Event Date
Japanese GP
Race

What is the weather forecast for the F1 Japanese GP?

The Suzuka Circuit entrance

The Suzuka Circuit entrance

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

Friday 27 March: Free Practice 1 and 2

This weekend’s action is expected to occur in dry and rather sunny conditions with a next-to-zero percent chance of rain on Friday. For the start of opening practice at 11:30 local time, air temperature is expected to be approximately 15C, rising to 17C in time for FP2 which will also be under clear skies. Humidity levels may be quite high though: 58% for FP1, dropping to 48% ahead of second practice. 

Saturday 28 March: Free practice 3 and Qualifying 

The dry conditions are expected to continue into Saturday, with final practice at Suzuka occurring under clear skies with an air temperature of 15C when it kickstarts at 11:30. Very similarly to Friday, the temperature will again rise to 17C for qualifying at 3pm with humidity levels circa 54%.

Sunday 29 March: Japanese Grand Prix

The Japanese Grand Prix has been known to take place in extreme wet conditions with 2022 being a terrific example of that. But since it has moved to earlier in the year from ‘24, wet races haven’t really been a concern and Sunday should continue that trend as BBC Weather predicts dry, sunny intervals for race start at 2pm with temperature to remain around 19C.

F1 2026 drivers' standings

Position Driver Team Points
1 George Russell Mercedes 51
2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 47
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 34
4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 33
5 Oliver Bearman Haas 17
6 Lando Norris McLaren 15
7 Pierre Gasly Alpine 9
8 Max Verstappen Red Bull 8
9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 8
10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 4
11 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 4
12 Oscar Piastri McLaren 3
13 Carlos Sainz  Williams 2
14 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 2
15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1
16 Esteban Ocon Haas 0
17 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 0
18 Alex Albon Williams 0
19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0
20 Sergio Perez Cadillac 0
21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0
22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0

F1 2026 constructors' standings

Position Team Points
1 Mercedes 98
2 Ferrari 67
3 McLaren 18
4 Haas 17
5 Red Bull 12
6 Racing Bulls 12
7 Alpine 10
8 Audi 2
9 Williams 2
10 Cadillac 0
11 Aston Martin 0

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