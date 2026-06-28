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All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Austrian GP
All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri summoned to F1 Austrian GP stewards

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Austrian GP
Oscar Piastri summoned to F1 Austrian GP stewards

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Austrian GP
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Formula 1 Austrian GP

Oscar Piastri summoned to F1 Austrian GP stewards

The McLaren driver allegedly drove unnecessarily slowly on his reconnaissance laps

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Edited:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Oscar Piastri has been summoned to the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix race stewards after allegedly driving too slowly during his reconnaissance laps.

The McLaren driver finished fourth at the Red Bull Ring, but himself and a team representative must now report to the stewards at 5:10pm local time in relation to the incident.

An FIA statement read: “Alleged breach of article 12.2.1.i of the international sporting code and non-compliance with race director’s event Note - driving unnecessarily slowly during reconnaissance laps.”

It is not yet clear how slow Piastri was driving, but if he is found guilty of the offence then a fine or reprimand is the most likely punishment - meaning his fourth-placed result isn’t at risk.

The Australian finished behind George Russell, Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli on the podium, but never had the pace to challenge the top three - meaning fourth was as good as he could achieve.

Piastri had started the race in seventh, but he overtook team-mate Lando Norris on the opening lap, before biding his way through the race to pass the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who’d made an extra pitstop under virtual safety car conditions.

This result lifts Piastri up to fourth in the championship on 80 points, one clear of both Norris and Leclerc despite failing to start the opening two grands prix of the 2026 campaign.

This article will be updated

Photos from Austrian GP - Sunday

Race start

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Laurent Mekies, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fans

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Aston Martin Team members on the grid

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Mark Mateschitz

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Alexander Albon, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fans wave flags

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Mercedes mechanics

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
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