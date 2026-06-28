Oscar Piastri summoned to F1 Austrian GP stewards
The McLaren driver allegedly drove unnecessarily slowly on his reconnaissance laps
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Oscar Piastri has been summoned to the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix race stewards after allegedly driving too slowly during his reconnaissance laps.
The McLaren driver finished fourth at the Red Bull Ring, but himself and a team representative must now report to the stewards at 5:10pm local time in relation to the incident.
An FIA statement read: “Alleged breach of article 12.2.1.i of the international sporting code and non-compliance with race director’s event Note - driving unnecessarily slowly during reconnaissance laps.”
It is not yet clear how slow Piastri was driving, but if he is found guilty of the offence then a fine or reprimand is the most likely punishment - meaning his fourth-placed result isn’t at risk.
The Australian finished behind George Russell, Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli on the podium, but never had the pace to challenge the top three - meaning fourth was as good as he could achieve.
Piastri had started the race in seventh, but he overtook team-mate Lando Norris on the opening lap, before biding his way through the race to pass the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who’d made an extra pitstop under virtual safety car conditions.
This result lifts Piastri up to fourth in the championship on 80 points, one clear of both Norris and Leclerc despite failing to start the opening two grands prix of the 2026 campaign.
This article will be updated
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Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
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Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
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Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
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