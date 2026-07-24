Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Fans don't get a true picture of driver performance with 2026 F1 rules – but it's fixable, says Haas boss

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Fans don't get a true picture of driver performance with 2026 F1 rules – but it's fixable, says Haas boss

Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen summoned for F1 Hungary GP incidents

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen summoned for F1 Hungary GP incidents

Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver

F1 Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Lance Stroll brings out red flags

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Lance Stroll brings out red flags

F1 pundit urges patience over Aston Martin's huge Hungarian GP upgrade

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 pundit urges patience over Aston Martin's huge Hungarian GP upgrade

Malaysia investigating F1 2026 round as Bahrain plan fades

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Malaysia investigating F1 2026 round as Bahrain plan fades

Kimi Antonelli's F1 progress should be "terrifying" for rivals, says Alex Brundle

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Kimi Antonelli's F1 progress should be "terrifying" for rivals, says Alex Brundle

LIVE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix updates - Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Aston Martin hits issue

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
LIVE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix updates - Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Aston Martin hits issue
Practice report
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Lance Stroll brings out red flags

Leclerc ends FP1 on top at Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix, while Aston Martin's B-spec AMR26 suffers a reliability failure

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc topped opening practice at Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix, his early benchmark proving over four tenths quicker than Red Bull's Max Verstappen and team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Leclerc headed Hamilton in the opening stages of practice as Ferrari adorned its 'Macarena' wing with an eye-catching three-piece winglet on top of its actuator, an optional piece for the Hungaroring's high downforce demands.

Mercedes driver George Russell was the first to switch to Pirelli's soft tyres, going just two tenths quicker than Leclerc, which was swiftly bested by Verstappen. Russell was one of several drivers to lock up the fronts in Turn 1, which has been completely resurfaced for this year and was particularly bereft of surface level grip.

Ferrari and Mercedes were two of several teams bringing Hungary-specific updates, largely through additional downforce options for the rear wing. But for McLaren, Budapest was marked on its development calendar for a wholesale floor revision that the Woking team hopes will bring its MCL40 closer to Mercedes and Ferrari in cornering performance.

McLaren handed Oscar Piastri's car to its reserve driver, reigning F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli, who trialled McLaren's own interpretation of Ferrari's upside-down rear wing, which his race engineer reported was "working well".

Aston Martin went much further still and introduced what amounted to an entirely new car, including a lighter chassis, all-new aero surfaces and a new rear suspension layout. But the team's first test session with its AMR26 B-spec suffered a major setback after 36 minutes when Lance Stroll's rear suspension appeared to buckle on the exit of Turn 2, causing the Canadian to suffer a 360-degree spin, bringing out a red flag as he parked his car.

Lance Stroll came to a halt on track

Lance Stroll came to a halt on track

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

After the nine-minute interruption, Leclerc attempted to improve his own 1m19.075s benchmark, which the Monagasque driver had established right before the red flag. But Leclerc appeared to suffer a power unit or gearbox failure in the final sector, coasting into the pits with an ailing car.

Unusually, Leclerc's benchmark remained untouched during the final 14-minute stretch of green-flag running. Verstappen, who complained his Red Bull RB22 felt like it was driving with a handbrake on, was second, his 1.m19.559s almost five tenths down on Leclerc.

Hamilton was third ahead of the second Red Bull of Isack Hadjar, who shipped nine tenths on Leclerc. Russell took fifth ahead of Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto.

Fornaroli wasn't the only young driver to fulfil one of the teams' four compulsory FP1 rookie sessions. Frederik Vesti took over championship leader Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes to go seventh, followed by Nico Hulkenberg and Racing Bulls duo Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson who all combined to keep world champion Norris out of the top 10.

Behind 16th-placed Fornaroli, Toyota protege Ryo Hirakawa was 17th in the Haas. Paul Aron took 19th in Franco Colapinto's Alpine, while Former IndyCar ace and Cadillac test driver Colton Herta got his latest taste of F1 machinery and took 20th.

Colton Herta was one of five rookies in action

Colton Herta was one of five rookies in action

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Notwithstanding Stroll's suspension failure, Aston Martin's B-spec made a cautiously promising start in the hands of Fernando Alonso, who was entrenched in F1's midfield with the 13th-fastest time, his 1m21.550s two and a half seconds behind the benchmark.

Following the session, Carlos Sainz was summoned to the stewards' office for impeding Verstappen and allegedly driving erratically, much to the Dutchman's chagrin.

Photos from Hungarian GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, the Aston Martin F1 Team garage

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa arrives in the paddock.

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
James Key, Technical Director, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Haas F1 Team hospitality

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Alpine pit crew

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team garage

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Frederik Vesti, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Colton Herta, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
49

F1 Hungarian GP: FP1 results 

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 19

1'19.075

   S 199.451
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+0.484

1'19.559

 0.484 S 198.237
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.543

1'19.618

 0.059 S 198.090
4 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+0.922

1'19.997

 0.379 S 197.152
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 21

+0.991

1'20.066

 0.069 S 196.982
6 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 30

+1.285

1'20.360

 0.294 S 196.261
7 Denmark F. Vesti Mercedes 72 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+1.392

1'20.467

 0.107 S 196.000
8 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 29

+1.548

1'20.623

 0.156 S 195.621
9 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 28

+1.685

1'20.760

 0.137 S 195.289
10 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 28

+1.791

1'20.866

 0.106 S 195.033
11 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 26

+1.949

1'21.024

 0.158 S 194.653
12 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 24

+1.976

1'21.051

 0.027 S 194.588
13 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 20

+2.475

1'21.550

 0.499 S 193.397
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 29

+2.629

1'21.704

 0.154 S 193.033
15 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 28

+2.744

1'21.819

 0.115 S 192.762
16
L. Fornaroli McLaren
 67 McLaren Mercedes 29

+2.815

1'21.890

 0.071 M 192.594
17 Japan R. Hirakawa Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 25

+2.926

1'22.001

 0.111 S 192.334
18 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 22

+3.014

1'22.089

 0.088 S 192.128
19
P. Aron Audi
 61 Audi Audi 28

+3.093

1'22.168

 0.079 S 191.943
20 United States C. Herta Cadillac F1 Team 25 Cadillac Ferrari 28

+4.043

1'23.118

 0.950 S 189.749
21 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 11

+4.396

1'23.471

 0.353 H 188.947
22 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 23

+4.659

1'23.734

 0.263 M 188.353
View full results
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 pundit urges patience over Aston Martin's huge Hungarian GP upgrade
Next article Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver

Top Comments
More from
Filip Cleeren

Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen summoned for F1 Hungary GP incidents

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen summoned for F1 Hungary GP incidents

Malaysia investigating F1 2026 round as Bahrain plan fades

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Malaysia investigating F1 2026 round as Bahrain plan fades

Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027

Latest news

Fans don't get a true picture of driver performance with 2026 F1 rules – but it's fixable, says Haas boss

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Fans don't get a true picture of driver performance with 2026 F1 rules – but it's fixable, says Haas boss

Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen summoned for F1 Hungary GP incidents

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen summoned for F1 Hungary GP incidents

Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver

F1 Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Lance Stroll brings out red flags

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Lance Stroll brings out red flags

Feature

Discover prime content

Aston Martin's heavily updated AMR26 breaks cover in Hungary pitlane

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Aston Martin's heavily updated AMR26 breaks cover in Hungary pitlane

The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Haydn Cobb
The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all

Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027

The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates
View more