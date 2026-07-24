Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Fans don't get a true picture of driver performance with 2026 F1 rules – but it's fixable, says Haas boss

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Fans don't get a true picture of driver performance with 2026 F1 rules – but it's fixable, says Haas boss

Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen summoned for F1 Hungary GP incidents

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen summoned for F1 Hungary GP incidents

Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver

F1 Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Lance Stroll brings out red flags

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Lance Stroll brings out red flags

F1 pundit urges patience over Aston Martin's huge Hungarian GP upgrade

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 pundit urges patience over Aston Martin's huge Hungarian GP upgrade

Malaysia investigating F1 2026 round as Bahrain plan fades

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Malaysia investigating F1 2026 round as Bahrain plan fades

Kimi Antonelli's F1 progress should be "terrifying" for rivals, says Alex Brundle

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Kimi Antonelli's F1 progress should be "terrifying" for rivals, says Alex Brundle

LIVE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix updates - Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Aston Martin hits issue

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
LIVE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix updates - Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Aston Martin hits issue
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver

Juan Pablo Montoya believes Adrian Newey will eventually transform Aston Martin’s fortunes

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has backed Adrian Newey to turn Aston Martin's season around, arguing that it is only a matter of time before the Silverstone outfit finds success.

Newey joined Aston Martin in 2025 as managing technical partner and shareholder before also assuming the role of team principal in 2026. Tasked with guiding the team through the 2026 regulation changes and its new power unit partnership with Honda, Newey has suffered a challenging start to his time with the outfit.

Aston Martin heads into the Hungarian Grand Prix 10th in the constructors' championship. But with a B-spec car introduced at the Hungaroring, the Lawrence Stroll-owned team is hoping to turn its season around.

The Colombian discussed Aston Martin's long-term prospects during the F1 TV Weekend Warm-Up show, following comments from two-time champion Fernando Alonso confirming his confidence in Newey and backing the team's power unit partner, Honda.

Montoya suggested Alonso's remarks were an effort to motivate his team internally.

"Publicly, I think he's trying to push the team a little bit like Max is doing. 'I want to stay, but you need to do better.' And realistically, he's in the best position that if somebody's going to get it right, it's Adrian and Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

"The question is when. It's not if it's going to happen; it's when it's going to happen, and if the timeline is going to match with him. Do you want to run the way they're running? No. But they're going to make huge strides. I think that this step is going to be big.

"But I don't think [the Hungarian GP is] going to be a true representation of where they're going to be one or two months from now. Once they get the new power unit and they finalise this, when we go to Monza, we go to Baku, Madrid, all those races, we'll get a better read on where they really are.

"It'd be cool if by the time they come to Madrid, they're somewhere where Williams is or close to an Alpine. It would be amazing to see."

While Montoya backed Aston Martin to rebound, he later added that if it does not become more competitive, both drivers could leave. "If the car starts becoming really good, we're going to see those two drivers for at least a couple more years. If the car stays uncompetitive, we might see two drivers out. How much longer do you really want to do it?"

Photos from Hungarian GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, the Aston Martin F1 Team garage

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa arrives in the paddock.

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
James Key, Technical Director, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Haas F1 Team hospitality

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Alpine pit crew

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team garage

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Frederik Vesti, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Colton Herta, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
49

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Lance Stroll brings out red flags
Next article Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen summoned for F1 Hungary GP incidents

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

F1 pundit urges patience over Aston Martin's huge Hungarian GP upgrade

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 pundit urges patience over Aston Martin's huge Hungarian GP upgrade

Kimi Antonelli's F1 progress should be "terrifying" for rivals, says Alex Brundle

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Kimi Antonelli's F1 progress should be "terrifying" for rivals, says Alex Brundle

Guenther Steiner delivers blunt verdict on Esteban Ocon's future at Haas

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Guenther Steiner delivers blunt verdict on Esteban Ocon's future at Haas
More from
Juan Pablo Montoya

Charles Leclerc deserved black-and-white flag for collision, Oscar Piastri insists

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Charles Leclerc deserved black-and-white flag for collision, Oscar Piastri insists

Juan Pablo Montoya says Kimi Antonelli is his own biggest F1 title threat

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Juan Pablo Montoya says Kimi Antonelli is his own biggest F1 title threat

Charles Leclerc's British GP win could transform F1 title fight, says Juan Pablo Montoya

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Charles Leclerc's British GP win could transform F1 title fight, says Juan Pablo Montoya
More from
Aston Martin Racing

"No package" can overturn Aston Martin's deficit to F1 grid - Fernando Alonso

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
"No package" can overturn Aston Martin's deficit to F1 grid - Fernando Alonso

Cadillac's Sergio Perez fears Aston Martin's Hungary B-spec will "close the gap"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Cadillac's Sergio Perez fears Aston Martin's Hungary B-spec will "close the gap"

The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates

Formula 1
Belgian GP
The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates

Latest news

Fans don't get a true picture of driver performance with 2026 F1 rules – but it's fixable, says Haas boss

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Fans don't get a true picture of driver performance with 2026 F1 rules – but it's fixable, says Haas boss

Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen summoned for F1 Hungary GP incidents

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen summoned for F1 Hungary GP incidents

Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver

F1 Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Lance Stroll brings out red flags

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Lance Stroll brings out red flags

Feature

Discover prime content

Aston Martin's heavily updated AMR26 breaks cover in Hungary pitlane

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Aston Martin's heavily updated AMR26 breaks cover in Hungary pitlane

The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Haydn Cobb
The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all

Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027

The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates
View more