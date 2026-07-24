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Hungarian GP
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Feature
Hungarian GP
Aston Martin's heavily updated AMR26 breaks cover in Hungary pitlane
Analysis
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

Racing Bulls grows wings: VCARB 03 adds two fins to airbox in Hungary update

The Faenza-based team fitted the upgrade package that made its debut at Spa to both cars in Hungary, and added two flow deflectors to the engine cover

Franco Nugnes
Franco Nugnes
Edited:
Racing Bulls car tech detail

After debuting a slew of Formula 1 updates on one car at the Belgian Grand Prix last week, Racing Bulls has brought the new parts to its second car in Hungary – along with further upgraded parts.

Racing Bulls fitted its second car with the revised cooling system in Hungary, after only Arvid Lindblad received the new parts at Spa-Francorchamps. Last week, the rookie’s VCARB 03 was equipped with a noticeably smaller, square-shaped airbox, compared to the trapezoidal version still used by Liam Lawson.

Now, however, both cars are equipped with the same specification. Since the Budapest circuit demands maximum aerodynamic downforce, it is interesting to note that the engineers led by Tim Goss and Dan Fallows have also made another refinement, adding two lateral fins to the upper section of the engine cover.

Racing Bulls car tech detail

Racing Bulls car tech detail

Photo by: Oleg Karpov

By reducing the frontal cross-sectional area around the roll hoop, Racing Bulls' aerodynamicists have been able to improve the efficiency of the rear wing, while the two new flow deflectors help channel airflow toward the rear wing.

Having drawn level with Alpine on 61 points in fifth place in the constructors' championship, Racing Bulls is determined to maintain its positive momentum – perhaps even cementing its unexpected status as the leading team behind Formula 1's established top teams.

Photos from Hungarian GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, the Aston Martin F1 Team garage

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa arrives in the paddock.

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
James Key, Technical Director, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Haas F1 Team hospitality

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Alpine pit crew

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team garage

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Frederik Vesti, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Colton Herta, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
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