Racing Bulls grows wings: VCARB 03 adds two fins to airbox in Hungary update
The Faenza-based team fitted the upgrade package that made its debut at Spa to both cars in Hungary, and added two flow deflectors to the engine cover
After debuting a slew of Formula 1 updates on one car at the Belgian Grand Prix last week, Racing Bulls has brought the new parts to its second car in Hungary – along with further upgraded parts.
Racing Bulls fitted its second car with the revised cooling system in Hungary, after only Arvid Lindblad received the new parts at Spa-Francorchamps. Last week, the rookie’s VCARB 03 was equipped with a noticeably smaller, square-shaped airbox, compared to the trapezoidal version still used by Liam Lawson.
Now, however, both cars are equipped with the same specification. Since the Budapest circuit demands maximum aerodynamic downforce, it is interesting to note that the engineers led by Tim Goss and Dan Fallows have also made another refinement, adding two lateral fins to the upper section of the engine cover.
Racing Bulls car tech detail
Photo by: Oleg Karpov
By reducing the frontal cross-sectional area around the roll hoop, Racing Bulls' aerodynamicists have been able to improve the efficiency of the rear wing, while the two new flow deflectors help channel airflow toward the rear wing.
Having drawn level with Alpine on 61 points in fifth place in the constructors' championship, Racing Bulls is determined to maintain its positive momentum – perhaps even cementing its unexpected status as the leading team behind Formula 1's established top teams.
Photos from Hungarian GP - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
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