Previous / Live: Follow Turkish GP qualifying as it happens Next / Turkish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen in qualifying
Formula 1 / Turkish GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole

By:

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in Turkish Grand Prix qualifying at Istanbul Park, but will start 11th on the grid due to an engine change grid penalty, so his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas will inherit pole.

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole

Bottas will start on pole ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes pole

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas 1'22.998   231.533
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1'23.196 0.198 230.982
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc 1'23.265 0.267 230.790
4 France Pierre Gasly 1'23.326 0.328 230.621
5 Spain Fernando Alonso 1'23.477 0.479 230.204
6 Mexico Sergio Perez 1'23.706 0.708 229.574
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris 1'23.954 0.956 228.896
8 Canada Lance Stroll 1'24.305 1.307 227.943
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1'24.368 1.370 227.773
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel 1'24.795 1.797 226.626
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 1'22.868   231.896
12 France Esteban Ocon 1'24.842 1.844 226.501
13 United Kingdom George Russell 1'25.007 2.009 226.061
14 Germany Mick Schumacher 1'25.200 2.202 225.549
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 1'25.881 2.883 223.760
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi 1'26.086 3.088 223.227
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 1'26.430 3.432 222.339
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 1'27.525 4.527 219.557
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin 1'28.449 5.451 217.264
20 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.      
View full results

What happened in Q1?

The cars took to a damp track on slick tyres, which led to early spins for Sainz and Verstappen, while Hamilton ran wide and lost his opening lap due to exceeding track limits. Hamilton’s second effort took P1 at 1m27.085s, which was topped by Verstappen at 1m26.692s before Lewis took it back with 1m26.520s.

As the rain held off, with just a few spots falling, Bottas jumped to the top with 1m25.733s. Leclerc pipped that on 1m25.727s, then Gasly took over with 1m25.486s. Hamilton and Verstappen swapped the P1 time between them, with Lewis taking it with a lap of 1m24.585s, with Max just 0.007s slower.

Falling at the first hurdle were McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo (who was pushed out by Sainz on the final lap), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), the Alfa Romeos of Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen, and Haas’s Nikita Mazepin, who spun several times.

Turkish Grand Prix Q1 results: Hamilton fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 11 1'24.585     227.189
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 10 1'24.592 0.007 0.007 227.170
3 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 10 1'24.704 0.119 0.112 226.870
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 12 1'24.869 0.284 0.165 226.428
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 10 1'24.963 0.378 0.094 226.178
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 11 1'25.047 0.462 0.084 225.955
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 10 1'25.138 0.553 0.091 225.713
8 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 10 1'25.174 0.589 0.036 225.618
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 12 1'25.177 0.592 0.003 225.610
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 10 1'25.409 0.824 0.232 224.997
11 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 12 1'25.417 0.832 0.008 224.976
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 1'25.422 0.837 0.005 224.963
13 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 9 1'25.511 0.926 0.089 224.728
14 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 11 1'25.555 0.970 0.044 224.613
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 10 1'25.787 1.202 0.232 224.005
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 10 1'25.881 1.296 0.094 223.760
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 10 1'26.086 1.501 0.205 223.227
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 11 1'26.430 1.845 0.344 222.339
19 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 11 1'27.525 2.940 1.095 219.557
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 10 1'28.449 3.864 0.924 217.264
View full results

What happened in Q2?

Conditions remained dry as the majority of teams ran on the medium-compound tyre to avoid starting on the softs on Sunday.

Hamilton set the bar at 1m23.595s, while Perez had a big moment at Turn 1 and just missed the tyrewall, and Leclerc spun at the final corner. Hamilton improved his P1 time to 1m23.082s with Bottas 0.497s behind, and Verstappen 0.65s off his pace.

Knocked out at this point were Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), George Russell (whose Williams went off at the final corner on his last lap), Mick Schumacher (Haas) and Sainz, who will start his Ferrari at the back after an engine change but did go out to give Leclerc a slipstream.

Turkish Grand Prix Q2 results: Hamilton fastest from Bottas

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 9 1'23.082     231.299
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 10 1'23.579 0.497 0.497 229.923
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 9 1'23.732 0.650 0.153 229.503
4 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 8 1'23.817 0.735 0.085 229.270
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 8 1'23.914 0.832 0.097 229.005
6 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 8 1'23.961 0.879 0.047 228.877
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 10 1'24.015 0.933 0.054 228.730
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 8 1'24.054 0.972 0.039 228.624
9 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 8 1'24.601 1.519 0.547 227.146
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 9 1'24.642 1.560 0.041 227.036
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 9 1'24.795 1.713 0.153 226.626
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 8 1'24.842 1.760 0.047 226.501
13 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 8 1'25.007 1.925 0.165 226.061
14 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 8 1'25.200 2.118 0.193 225.549
15 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1        
View full results

What happened in Q3?

Hamilton set the benchmark at 1m23.093s but that was immediately beaten by Bottas by 0.022s on 1m23.071s. Verstappen was two tenths off the pace after a moment exiting the final turn.

On the final runs, Hamilton retook the top spot with a new track record of 1m22.868s. Bottas was second fastest but will start from pole with a lap of 1m22.998s, while Verstappen will line up alongside on 1m23.196s.

Leclerc was fourth quickest, 0.397s off Hamilton, and will start third ahead of Pierre Gasly, Alonso, Perez, Norris, Stroll and Tsunoda.

Turkish Grand Prix Q3 results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 8 1'22.868     231.896
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 6 1'22.998 0.130 0.130 231.533
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 6 1'23.196 0.328 0.198 230.982
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 8 1'23.265 0.397 0.069 230.790
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 6 1'23.326 0.458 0.061 230.621
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 6 1'23.477 0.609 0.151 230.204
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 6 1'23.706 0.838 0.229 229.574
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 6 1'23.954 1.086 0.248 228.896
9 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 6 1'24.305 1.437 0.351 227.943
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 6 1'24.368 1.500 0.063 227.773
View full results
Live: Follow Turkish GP qualifying as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Turkish GP qualifying as it happens

Next article

Turkish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen in qualifying

Turkish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen in qualifying
Prime
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
18 h
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive Prime

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

