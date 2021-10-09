F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole

Bottas will start on pole ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

What happened in Q1?

The cars took to a damp track on slick tyres, which led to early spins for Sainz and Verstappen, while Hamilton ran wide and lost his opening lap due to exceeding track limits. Hamilton’s second effort took P1 at 1m27.085s, which was topped by Verstappen at 1m26.692s before Lewis took it back with 1m26.520s.

As the rain held off, with just a few spots falling, Bottas jumped to the top with 1m25.733s. Leclerc pipped that on 1m25.727s, then Gasly took over with 1m25.486s. Hamilton and Verstappen swapped the P1 time between them, with Lewis taking it with a lap of 1m24.585s, with Max just 0.007s slower.

Falling at the first hurdle were McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo (who was pushed out by Sainz on the final lap), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), the Alfa Romeos of Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen, and Haas’s Nikita Mazepin, who spun several times.

What happened in Q2?

Conditions remained dry as the majority of teams ran on the medium-compound tyre to avoid starting on the softs on Sunday.

Hamilton set the bar at 1m23.595s, while Perez had a big moment at Turn 1 and just missed the tyrewall, and Leclerc spun at the final corner. Hamilton improved his P1 time to 1m23.082s with Bottas 0.497s behind, and Verstappen 0.65s off his pace.

Knocked out at this point were Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), George Russell (whose Williams went off at the final corner on his last lap), Mick Schumacher (Haas) and Sainz, who will start his Ferrari at the back after an engine change but did go out to give Leclerc a slipstream.

What happened in Q3?

Hamilton set the benchmark at 1m23.093s but that was immediately beaten by Bottas by 0.022s on 1m23.071s. Verstappen was two tenths off the pace after a moment exiting the final turn.

On the final runs, Hamilton retook the top spot with a new track record of 1m22.868s. Bottas was second fastest but will start from pole with a lap of 1m22.998s, while Verstappen will line up alongside on 1m23.196s.

Leclerc was fourth quickest, 0.397s off Hamilton, and will start third ahead of Pierre Gasly, Alonso, Perez, Norris, Stroll and Tsunoda.

