Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton Next / Mercedes "in better place" to fight Red Bull than before summer break
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Alonso keeps fifth on Turkish GP grid after yellow flag investigation

By:

Fernando Alonso will start the Formula 1 Turkish GP from fifth on the grid after avoiding any sanction following an investigation for allegedly not respecting yellow flags.

Alonso keeps fifth on Turkish GP grid after yellow flag investigation

Alonso was called to the stewards after qualifying following an incident right at the start of his first flying lap in Q1, when he came across yellow flags at Turn One.

As he set his fastest sector time up to the point, he automatically triggered an investigation, but the stewards quickly realised that it made no sense to punish him as it was his first lap, and his subsequent one was much faster.

Alonso qualified an impressive sixth in Istanbul, and he gains a further place on the grid as a result of Lewis Hamilton's penalty.

In their judgement, the stewards noted that "the driver fulfilled the requirement of reducing speed significantly after the double yellow flags were displayed," while adding that "the race director's event notes require drivers not to set a meaningful lap time in a double yellow flag situation."

They explained: "Taking into account the fact that the yellow flag situation occurred at the time the driver started his first timed lap of the session and noting that the driver was fully convinced that he did not set a meaningful laptime as his next flying lap was approximately 3.5 seconds faster than the one when the yellow flag situation occurred, the stewards are satisfied that the driver complied with the relevant regulations and take no further action."

Alonso, who was told of the double yellows by his engineer, said he was well aware that flags were being displayed, and had slowed accordingly.

On the yellow I heard the engineer saying double yellow," he said. "I saw the double yellow as well on Turn One. And on the dash, on the steering, the dash becomes yellow as well.

"So it was very clear to me. And I aborted the lap. But because it's the first lap of qualifying, you still set a time.

"And then the following lap, I was three seconds faster without aborting the lap. And that was probably the confusion. But yeah, no problem I came now from the stewards, and a green light from them as well. So I'm happy."

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Alonso insisted that Istanbul represented his best qualifying performance of the season in terms of the gap to other cars that he would normally expect to be faster.

"It was tricky out there because the conditions were a little bit damp compared with what I was expected," he said.

"After FP3, the track was getting drier and drier. But it took so long to get fully dry, even in Turn One it was still damp. I think if tomorrow rains in the morning, without an FP3 session, it's going to be difficult to get a dry start. So let's see.

"The car fell fast in all the compounds. We qualified with the medium in Q2, which is normally a luxury we don't have, but today, the performance was there.

"And I was happy with the balance, happy with the decisions on the tyre calls.

"We come from Sochi the best race in terms of how competitive we felt there. And now is probably the best qualifying in terms of how competitive, four or five tenths in front of McLaren, two tenths in front of [Sergio] Perez, two tenths away from [Max] Verstappen.

"Things that we were not able to achieve at any other race so far. So happy with that."

 

shares
comments
Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton

Previous article

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton

Next article

Mercedes "in better place" to fight Red Bull than before summer break

Mercedes "in better place" to fight Red Bull than before summer break
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

5 h
2
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen in qualifying

3 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes "in better place" to fight Red Bull than before summer break

40 min
4
Formula 1

Alonso keeps fifth on Turkish GP grid after yellow flag investigation

53 min
5
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP

2 h
Latest news
Mercedes "in better place" to fight Red Bull than before summer break
Formula 1

Mercedes "in better place" to fight Red Bull than before summer break

40m
Alonso keeps fifth on Turkish GP grid after yellow flag investigation
Formula 1

Alonso keeps fifth on Turkish GP grid after yellow flag investigation

53m
Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton
Formula 1

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton

1 h
Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP

2 h
Russell disappointed mistake cost Williams ‘another special Saturday’
Formula 1

Russell disappointed mistake cost Williams ‘another special Saturday’

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go' 00:51
Formula 1
55m

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement 00:38
Formula 1
56m

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement

Formula 1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format 00:49
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
3 h

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix

Formula 1: Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo 01:15
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Pirelli fears Turkey F1 tyre choice "too aggressive" Turkish GP
Formula 1

Pirelli fears Turkey F1 tyre choice "too aggressive"

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement in Turkey Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement in Turkey

Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Prime
Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

Trending Today

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Turkish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen in qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen in qualifying

Mercedes "in better place" to fight Red Bull than before summer break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes "in better place" to fight Red Bull than before summer break

Alonso keeps fifth on Turkish GP grid after yellow flag investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso keeps fifth on Turkish GP grid after yellow flag investigation

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
22 h
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive Prime

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Latest news

Mercedes "in better place" to fight Red Bull than before summer break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes "in better place" to fight Red Bull than before summer break

Alonso keeps fifth on Turkish GP grid after yellow flag investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso keeps fifth on Turkish GP grid after yellow flag investigation

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.