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LIVE: F1 Barcelona Grand Prix updates - George Russell leads Oscar Piastri as Valtteri Bottas hits problems in FP3

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
LIVE: F1 Barcelona Grand Prix updates - George Russell leads Oscar Piastri as Valtteri Bottas hits problems in FP3
Practice report
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

F1 Barcelona GP: George Russell beats Oscar Piastri in wide open FP3

The Mercedes driver was fastest by two tenths in final practice at Barcelona, while his team-mate Kimi Antonelli faced a frustrating session

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

George Russell was fastest in final practice for the Formula 1 Barcelona Grand Prix after pipping Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc in a frustrating session for Kimi Antonelli.

Russell was two tenths faster than runner-up Piastri, whose McLaren was less than a tenth quicker than the Ferrari of Leclerc leaving what was a wide open session.

That was after a slow start though, as it often is in FP3, with teams reluctant to head straight out given the unrepresentative lap times and only Cadillac, plus Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg, greeted the track early.

Yet action in the 32C heat ramped up after 20 minutes and FP2 pacesetter Lando Norris went quickest with a 1m16.609s on the softs, before Leclerc came within 0.076s.

Turn 10 is ultimately where Leclerc lost out and that hairpin is often the difference maker, as soon afterwards Antonelli’s opening lap also tailed off after a purple sector two.

The championship leader eventually went 0.109s quicker than Norris, but 0.242s slower than team-mate Russell who led a Mercedes 1-2 on a 1m16.258s halfway into the one-hour session.

That was only five minutes before Valtteri Bottas endured trouble at Turn 10 as the Cadillac driver spun into the gravel trap, reporting “I lost my brake pedal” and causing a red flag.

Valtteri Bottas brought out the red flags

Valtteri Bottas brought out the red flags

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Green conditions returned with 20 minutes remaining but teams were still slow in heading out, before a late 10 minute rush as the qualifying runs came into effect.

FP1 pacesetter Russell was first to improve, cutting his lap by 0.579s to a 1m15.679, before Piastri jumped up to second after setting a 1m15.893s, 0.214s slower than the Mercedes.

Piastri’s team-mate Norris slotted into third, 0.032s slower than the sister McLaren, but soon dropped to fourth as Leclerc put himself between the papaya cars on a 1m15.922s.

Fifth ultimately went to Leclerc’s team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who was 0.702s off the pace with a 1m16.381s which was 0.053s quicker than Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in sixth.

Trouble struck Antonelli late on though, as the 19-year-old aborted his first lap after encountering Lance Stroll at the opening chance before backing out of his second as well.

That was due to going wide at Turn 10 with a Haas on the inside, inevitably causing an incredibly frustrated Antonelli, who had to settle for seventh with a 1m16.500s he set earlier.

Isack Hadjar, Hulkenberg and Arvid Lindblad respectively rounded out the top 10 with all drivers bar 19th-placed Sergio Perez setting their lap times on soft rubber, mediums for the Cadillac.

F1 Barcelona: FP3 Results 

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 11

1'15.679

   S 221.530
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 12

+0.214

1'15.893

 0.214 S 220.905
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 17

+0.243

1'15.922

 0.029 S 220.821
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 15

+0.246

1'15.925

 0.003 S 220.812
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 16

+0.702

1'16.381

 0.456 S 219.494
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 12

+0.755

1'16.434

 0.053 S 219.342
7 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 12

+0.821

1'16.500

 0.066 S 219.152
8 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 15

+1.005

1'16.684

 0.184 S 218.627
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 22

+1.282

1'16.961

 0.277 S 217.840
10 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 16

+1.341

1'17.020

 0.059 S 217.673
11 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 13

+1.348

1'17.027

 0.007 S 217.653
12 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 15

+1.645

1'17.324

 0.297 S 216.817
13 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 15

+1.904

1'17.583

 0.259 S 216.093
14 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 14

+1.946

1'17.625

 0.042 S 215.976
15 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 19

+2.051

1'17.730

 0.105 S 215.685
16 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 15

+2.361

1'18.040

 0.310 S 214.828
17 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 13

+2.712

1'18.391

 0.351 S 213.866
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 15

+2.733

1'18.412

 0.021 S 213.809
19 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 21

+3.012

1'18.691

 0.279 S 213.051
20 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 18

+3.817

1'19.496

 0.805 S 210.893
21 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 14

+4.283

1'19.962

 0.466 S 209.664
22 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 17

+4.424

1'20.103

 0.141 S 209.295
View full results
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