Formula 1 Bahrain GP
Results

2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the opening round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen will start ahead of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and George Russell (Mercedes) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'29.179

 218.472
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.228

1'29.407

 217.915
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.306

1'29.485

 217.725
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.328

1'29.507

 217.672
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.358

1'29.537

 217.599
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.363

1'29.542

 217.587
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.435

1'29.614

 217.412
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.504

1'29.683

 217.245
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.531

1'29.710

 217.179
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.323

1'30.502

 215.279
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+0.950

1'30.129

 216.170
12 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.021

1'30.200

 216.000
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.042

1'30.221

 215.949
14 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.099

1'30.278

 215.813
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.350

1'30.529

 215.215
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.577

1'30.756

 214.676
17 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.578

1'30.757

 214.674
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+1.591

1'30.770

 214.643
19 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.614

1'30.793

 214.589
20 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.769

1'30.948

 214.223
What happened in Bahrain Grand Prix Q1?

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz set the early pace at 1m29.909s, ahead of Verstappen and Lando Norris (McLaren).

Only Sainz didn’t run again at the end of the session, although many of the frontrunners aborted their flying laps, as Lance Stroll vaulted to second in his Aston Martin with a lap only 0.056s off the pace.

Falling at the first hurdle were the Saubers of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, Logan Sargeant (Williams) and the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Read Also:

1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 6

1'29.909

   216.699
2 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 6

+0.056

1'29.965

 0.056 216.564
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 6

+0.122

1'30.031

 0.066 216.405
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 4

+0.234

1'30.143

 0.112 216.136
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 5

+0.270

1'30.179

 0.036 216.050
6 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 6

+0.312

1'30.221

 0.042 215.949
7 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 7

+0.334

1'30.243

 0.022 215.897
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 5

+0.441

1'30.350

 0.107 215.641
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 6

+0.488

1'30.397

 0.047 215.529
10 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.542

1'30.451

 0.054 215.400
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 6

+0.572

1'30.481

 0.030 215.329
12 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 6

+0.622

1'30.531

 0.050 215.210
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 6

+0.653

1'30.562

 0.031 215.136
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 6

+0.657

1'30.566

 0.004 215.127
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 6

+0.737

1'30.646

 0.080 214.937
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 6

+0.847

1'30.756

 0.110 214.676
17 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 6

+0.848

1'30.757

 0.001 214.674
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 6

+0.861

1'30.770

 0.013 214.643
19 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 9

+0.884

1'30.793

 0.023 214.589
20 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 9

+1.039

1'30.948

 0.155 214.223
What happened in Bahrain Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen set the early bar at 1m29.374s, over half a second ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.

Leclerc took away P1 towards the end of the session with 1m29.165s, two tenths up on Verstappen, with Sainz in third, four tenths off the pace.

Knocked out at this point were Yuki Tsunoda (just missing Q3 by 0.007s in his RB), Stroll, Alex Albon (Williams), Daniel Ricciardo (RB) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas).

1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 13

1'29.165

   218.507
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 11

+0.209

1'29.374

 0.209 217.996
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 12

+0.408

1'29.573

 0.199 217.511
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 12

+0.553

1'29.718

 0.145 217.160
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 11

+0.636

1'29.801

 0.083 216.959
6 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 12

+0.686

1'29.851

 0.050 216.838
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 11

+0.757

1'29.922

 0.071 216.667
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 11

+0.767

1'29.932

 0.010 216.643
9 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 9

+0.776

1'29.941

 0.009 216.622
10 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 12

+0.957

1'30.122

 0.181 216.186
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 12

+0.964

1'30.129

 0.007 216.170
12 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 12

+1.035

1'30.200

 0.071 216.000
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 12

+1.056

1'30.221

 0.021 215.949
14 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 12

+1.113

1'30.278

 0.057 215.813
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 12

+1.364

1'30.529

 0.251 215.215
What happened in Bahrain Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen held sway with a lap of 1m29.421s, 0.059s quicker than Leclerc. Russell (despite a big moment at Turn 6) and Sainz were next up, with just 0.005s between them. Perez was sixth behind Lando Norris (McLaren).

On the final runs, Alonso produced a solo run early on to get within 0.121s of provisional pole in third.

Verstappen got a tow from Oscar Piastri’s McLaren at the start of his final lap, helping him to a 1m29.179s to extend his pole position advantage. Leclerc produced 1m29.407s for P2, 0.228s off the pole time.

Russell was three tenths shy of the pace for third, just ahead of Sainz’s 1m29.507s in fourth.

Perez qualified fifth, ahead of Alonso, Norris, Piastri, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas).

1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 6

1'29.179

   218.472
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 6

+0.228

1'29.407

 0.228 217.915
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.306

1'29.485

 0.078 217.725
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 6

+0.328

1'29.507

 0.022 217.672
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 6

+0.358

1'29.537

 0.030 217.599
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 3

+0.363

1'29.542

 0.005 217.587
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 6

+0.435

1'29.614

 0.072 217.412
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 6

+0.504

1'29.683

 0.069 217.245
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.531

1'29.710

 0.027 217.179
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 6

+1.323

1'30.502

 0.792 215.279
Gasly: Alpine F1 car's weight issue is not that bad
F1 Bahrain GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

