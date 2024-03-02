F1 Bahrain GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Bahrain Prix takes place this Saturday on 2 March. Here's how you can watch the first race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will line up on pole position ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc after topping Friday's qualifying session at Sakhir.
George Russell will start the race from third in the top Mercedes, six places ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will start between them.
What time does the Bahrain Grand Prix start?
The Bahrain GP will begin at 6pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday.
- Date: Saturday, 2 March 2024
- Start time: 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 02:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 20:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
SESSION
|
LOCAL TIME
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
14:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|
03:30
|
22:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
18:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|10:00
|
07:00
|02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
15:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|06:30
|
23:30
|21:30
|
18:00
|Quali
|19:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|
11:00
|
08:00
|03:00¹
|
01:00¹
|
21:30
|
Race
|
18:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|
02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
How can I watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'29.179
|218.472
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.228
1'29.407
|217.915
|3
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.306
1'29.485
|217.725
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.328
1'29.507
|217.672
|5
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.358
1'29.537
|217.599
|6
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.363
1'29.542
|217.587
|7
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.435
1'29.614
|217.412
|8
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.504
1'29.683
|217.245
|9
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.531
1'29.710
|217.179
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.323
1'30.502
|215.279
|11
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.950
1'30.129
|216.170
|12
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.021
1'30.200
|216.000
|13
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.042
1'30.221
|215.949
|14
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.099
1'30.278
|215.813
|15
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.350
1'30.529
|215.215
|16
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.577
1'30.756
|214.676
|17
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.578
1'30.757
|214.674
|18
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.591
1'30.770
|214.643
|19
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.614
1'30.793
|214.589
|20
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.769
1'30.948
|214.223
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Sainz: "Pleasant surprise" to keep up with a Red Bull in Bahrain F1 GP
Sainz: "Pleasant surprise" to keep up with a Red Bull in Bahrain F1 GP Sainz: "Pleasant surprise" to keep up with a Red Bull in Bahrain F1 GP
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener 2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener
Caruth's Vegas Truck win offers "validation" to his NASCAR career
Caruth's Vegas Truck win offers "validation" to his NASCAR career Caruth's Vegas Truck win offers "validation" to his NASCAR career
F1 Bahrain GP: Verstappen takes crushing victory in Red Bull 1-2
F1 Bahrain GP: Verstappen takes crushing victory in Red Bull 1-2 F1 Bahrain GP: Verstappen takes crushing victory in Red Bull 1-2
Prime
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?
What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool? What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments