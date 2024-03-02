Gasly: Alpine F1 car’s weight issue is not that bad
Pierre Gasly has downplayed weight issues with the Alpine A524, and said that it’s not as big a handicap as speculation in the Formula 1 paddock has suggested.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
After a disappointing Bahrain test, fears that the team could have the slowest car in the 2024 field were realised in qualifying, as Pierre Gasly earned 20th and last position, a spot behind his team-mate Esteban Ocon.
The weight of the car became a talking point in testing, with some observers – including former Enstone driver and commentator Jolyon Palmer – suggesting that the new car may be as much as 11kg over the limit, with an obvious direct impact on lap time.
However, when asked by Motorsport.com if that was a realistic number, Gasly insisted that the situation wasn’t as dire: “It's not as much. It's not as bad as you mentioned. So there is obviously lap time to find a bit everywhere. And looking at the gaps, there is some work to do.
“Everything matters, and what you said, two kilos of lap time equals six hundredths, and six hundredths will make a difference.
“There is some weight to be [lost], there's some performance to come on the chassis, there will be upgrades. It's not the position we want to be in, but we're all on the same boat, and we'll try to get the best out of it every single time.”
Gasly stressed that the team knows where the weaknesses in the package are.
“I think it's very, very clear where we've got to make the improvement,” he said. “Unfortunately, it doesn't come as a surprise to us that we are lacking performance. And then for the time being, we have got to make the best with what we've got.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team
Photo by: Erik Junius
“We know we have to improve in many areas. I think we know we have solutions that are going to come at some points on the new car.
“But we're not starting from where we would have liked. I see a lot of positive things going inside the team – mechanics, engineering going on at the factory.
“It doesn't translate onto the track for now, but I know, medium to long term, it will. It's all about trying to maximise what we got, which we didn't do to be fair in that last run of Q1, so there are a few things we’ve got to do better. And then we'll keep working, but it's not going to be an easy start of the year.”
Gasly highlighted a specific issue with the front end of the car that is making his life difficult: “At the minute I just want to get the front that I need in the car, and get the rotation that I want. And honestly, when you're slow, generally it never feels really great.
“I've been experimenting every single session at the minute, trying to find if there is a magic trick that unlocks some potential. For now, I haven't found it.
"But I know the upgrades will bring the balance a bit more together, and also a bit more in the direction that I want. So there will be progress.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?
Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order? Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?
Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test
Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test
Gasly: New F1 sprint format will free up “genius guys” to change cars
Gasly: New F1 sprint format will free up “genius guys” to change cars Gasly: New F1 sprint format will free up “genius guys” to change cars
Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign
Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener 2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener
F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change
F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change
Latest news
Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty
Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty
Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas
Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas
Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas
Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas
Vegas has been "a little bit of a struggle" for points leader Kyle Busch
Vegas has been "a little bit of a struggle" for points leader Kyle Busch Vegas has been "a little bit of a struggle" for points leader Kyle Busch
Prime
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory
The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments