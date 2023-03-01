Subscribe
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship starts this Sunday with the Bahrain Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action on TV in the United States.

Charles Bradley
By:
When is the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 5 March at 10:00am ET. There are two free practice sessions on Friday, and one on Saturday before qualifying.

The season-opening race takes place just a week after testing was held at the 3.363-mile Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, located in a desert area of the island state in the Middle East’s Persian Gulf.

What happened in last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix?

Charles Leclerc won last year’s race from pole position, leading a Ferrari 1-2 ahead of Carlos Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton finishing third for Mercedes.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who started the race from the front row, battled with Leclerc for the lead but retired near the end of the race with a fuel system failure that also took out his team-mate Sergio Perez.

2022 Bahrain GP podium

2022 Bahrain GP podium

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

Bahrain GP ESPN TV schedule

Friday 3 March

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 1:

06:25am ET

ESPN2

Practice 2:

09.55am ET

ESPN2

F1 Show:

12:00pm ET

ESPN3

Saturday 4 March

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 3:

06:35am ET

ESPN2

Qualifying:

09:55am ET

ESPN2

Notebook:

11:45am ET

ESPN3

Sunday 5 March

Session/show

Time

Channel

GP Sunday:

08:30am ET

ESPN & ESPN+

Race:

09:55am ET

ESPN & ESPN+

Checkered Flag:

12:00pm ET

ESPN3

Notebook:

01:00 pm ET

ESPN3

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) to stream the race on a device of their choice with subscriptions.

How can I watch the 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.

Date

Race

Lights out

Channel

March 5

Bahrain GP

10:00am ET

ESPN

March 19

Saudi Arabian GP

1:00pm ET

ESPN

April 2

Australian GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

April 30

Azerbaijan GP

7:00am ET

ESPN

May 7

Miami GP

3:30pm ET

ABC

May 21

Emilia Romagna GP

9:00am ET

ESPN2

May 28

Monaco GP

9:00am ET

ABC

June 4

Spanish GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

June 18

Canadian GP

2:00pm ET

ABC

July 2

Austrian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 9

British GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

July 23

Hungarian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 30

Belgian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

August 27

Dutch GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 3

Italian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 17

Singapore GP

8:00am ET

ESPN

September 24

Japanese GP

1:00am ET

ESPN2

October 8

Qatar GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

October 22

United States GP

3:00pm ET

ABC

October 29

Mexican GP

4:00pm ET

ABC

November 5

Brazilian GP

12:00pm ET

ESPN2

November 19

Las Vegas GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

November 26

Abu Dhabi GP

8:00am ET

ESPN
