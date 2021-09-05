Tickets Subscribe
Perez set for back-of-grid start in Dutch GP after engine change
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

Zandvoort plays hosts to the returning Dutch Grand Prix this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Formula 1 race.

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts his home event from pole position after edging Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton by just 0.038s in Saturday's qualifying. 

But Red Bull faces a potential headache as Sergio Perez is due to start in 16th place after getting eliminated in Q1.

With Valtteri Bottas right behind his teammate Hamilton in third, Mercedes has more strategic options in hand to topple Verstappen.

When is the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT) at the renovated Zandvoort circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, September 5, 2021 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Dutch Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Dutch Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Dutch Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'08.885  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'08.923 0.038
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'09.222 0.337
4 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'09.478 0.593
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'09.527 0.642
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'09.537 0.652
7 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'09.590 0.705
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'09.933 1.048
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'09.956 1.071
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'10.166 1.281
11 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'10.332 1.447
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'10.367 1.482
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'10.406 1.521
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'11.161 2.276
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'11.314 2.429
16 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'10.530 1.645
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'10.731 1.846
18 Poland Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 1'11.301 2.416
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'11.387 2.502
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'11.875 2.990
View full results
