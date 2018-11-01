Sign in
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Deletraz gets maiden F1 test with Haas

Deletraz gets maiden F1 test with Haas
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
55m ago

Haas will hand Formula 2 racer Louis Deletraz his first Formula 1 run in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi later this month.

The Swiss racer, son of former F1 driver Jean-Denis, will pilot the team's current-spec VF-18 on the second day of the three-day test, which is run by tyre supplier Pirelli.

“I’m naturally very excited to make my Formula One debut testing in Abu Dhabi,” Deletraz said. “I’m grateful to both Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for giving me the opportunity to test with Haas F1 Team.

“It’s the perfect way to end my 2018 season, one in which I’ve continued to develop and showcase my credentials.”

A former champion of Formula Renault 2.0's Northern European Cup, as well as runner-up in the two-litre Eurocup series and the now-defunct 3.5-litre category, Deletraz is currently contesting his second full season in F2.

The 21-year-old, who was formerly part of Renault's young driver programme, has been racing for the Ferrari Driver Academy-affiliated Charouz team this campaign, and sits 11th in the standings after scoring two reverse-grid podiums.

“This is a good opportunity for Louis Delétraz to progress his racing career and it’s always a special occasion earning your debut in a Formula 1 car,” said team boss Gunther Steiner.

“He has enjoyed a solid 2018 season competing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, amidst possibly one of the strongest fields in recent years.”

Deletraz will be embedded with the team for the two final rounds of the F1 season in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

The team has his fellow F2 racers Arjun Maini and Santino Ferrucci on the books as development drivers, with both sat well below Deletraz in the standings – although Ferrucci's campaign had ended early as he was sacked by his F2 team following a Silverstone incident with Maini.

Santino Ferrucci, Haas VF-17

Santino Ferrucci, Haas VF-17

Photo by: Sutton Images

Alonso backs "zero tolerance" track limits approach

Alonso backs "zero tolerance" track limits approach

Hamilton: Alonso thought he controlled driver market

Hamilton: Alonso thought he controlled driver market
