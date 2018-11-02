Sign in
Formula 1 / United States GP / Breaking news

Revealed: Austin tower “Neeeow!” F1 man video posted on Twitter

Revealed: Austin tower “Neeeow!” F1 man video posted on Twitter
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
36m ago

The source of the bizarre “neeeow!” audio on Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix world feed broadcast has been revealed on Twitter.

Twitter user luis baeza (@lbaeza06) tweeted a selfie video taken by the shades-wearing bearded American race fan making racing car noises directly into the effects microphone at the top of COTA’s famous landmark tower.

The F1 engine impressionist was clearly heard across the world, and prompted varying reactions from host broadcasters.

In Holland and Spain, for example, the commentators ignored it, but the UK’s Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft remarked: “Somebody is doing some great impressions of Formula One cars! Like a turbo from the 1980s rather than 2018” – while on France’s Canal+, they eventually burst out laughing over hilarious audio.

On the video below, the man remarks to an unimpressed bystander "well, he thought it was funny!" after his performance.

Here’s how it looked on TV…and the man who did it!

 

Deletraz gets maiden F1 test with Haas

Deletraz gets maiden F1 test with Haas
