Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Trident ready to take legal action against Ferrucci

shares
comments
Trident ready to take legal action against Ferrucci
By: Jack Benyon
19m ago

Trident Motorsport says it is ready to proceed with legal action against ex-Formula 2 driver Santino Ferrucci – dropped from the team after being banned for two rounds – claiming it is owed €502,000 by the Haas Formula 1 junior.

Ferrucci was banned after colliding with his F2 teammate Arjun Maini on multiple occasions during the Silverstone weekend in July, including driving into him on the cool-down lap after the race.

The 20-year-old duly missed the next two rounds, at the Hungaroring and Spa Francorchamps.

At Silverstone Ferrucci was also seen driving his F2 car between paddocks without wearing a glove and also holding a phone, and was fined €66,000 by the FIA.

The American driver issued an apology after the Silverstone event citing a "mental lapse", and has since moved to IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing, with which he competed in the last two races of the season.

He finished 20th in Portland and 11th in Sonoma.

He has not competed in F2 after receiving his ban, as Alessio Lorandi has taken his F2 seat with the Italian team.

A statement from the squad read: "Trident Motorsport informs to have obtained by the Court of Milan an order of payment for an amount of €502,000, plus interest and legal fees, against Mr. Santino Ferrucci and its guarantor, an American company represented by Mr. Michael Ferrucci, in relation to the driver's failure to pay the amounts due under the contract.

"Trident Motorsport confirms its intention to proceed with any legal action in order to obtain compensation for all damages suffered, well above the amount so far retained, as interim measure, by the Court."

Over a month after the Silverstone event, the Haas F1 team confirmed it would keep Ferrucci as one of its young drivers, and he has also been defended by his IndyCar team Dale Coyne Racing.

Ferrucci was unavailable for comment as this story was published.

Next FIA F2 article
HWA evaluating F2 entry in 2019

Previous article

HWA evaluating F2 entry in 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Santino Ferrucci
Teams Trident
Author Jack Benyon
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Mercedes had multiple problems in Austin - Hamilton United States GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes had multiple problems in Austin - Hamilton

1h ago
Alonso could trial new onboard for F1 farewell Article
Formula 1

Alonso could trial new onboard for F1 farewell

Trident ready to take legal action against Ferrucci Article
FIA F2

Trident ready to take legal action against Ferrucci

News in depth
Trident ready to take legal action against Ferrucci
FIA F2

Trident ready to take legal action against Ferrucci

HWA evaluating F2 entry in 2019
FIA F2

HWA evaluating F2 entry in 2019

F1 hopeful Markelov's father detained
FIA F2

F1 hopeful Markelov's father detained

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.