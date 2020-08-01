In the top-10 shootout, Hamilton set the benchmark fastest time of 1m24.616s before Valtteri Bottas crossed the line in 1m24.766s, 0.15s slower. Hamilton improved on his second run to 1m24.303s, with Bottas 0.313s down.

The rest, led by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, were over 1s in arrears. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest and will start alongside Max on the second row, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren), Lance Stroll (Racing Point), Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), Esteban Ocon (Renault) and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who lost his best time for exceeding track limits.

In Qualifying 2, Bottas went quickest on the medium tyres at 1m25.015s as Hamilton spun on his first attempt at Luffield. That caused a red flag while the gravel was cleared from the racing surface, and Hamilton was three-tenths off Bottas on his second run on mediums.

Knocked out at this point was Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), who set exactly the same time as Stroll in P10 but, crucially, after the Canadian had done so. The shock Q2 casualty was Red Bull’s Alex Albon, who seemed to struggle since his crash in FP2 yesterday and could only manage 12th.

Racing Point’s sub Nico Hulkenberg will start 13th, ahead of George Russell (Williams) and Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri) – who has a five-place grid penalty anyway.

In Qualifying 1, Bottas set the fastest time at 1m25.801s, ahead of Hamilton.

Falling at the first hurdle were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), the Alfa Romeos of Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen, and Haas’s Romain Grosjean – who lost his first qualifying time due to breaching track limits and could only manage 19th on his second run.

Nicholas Latifi (Williams) spun on his final attempt and will start last, while teammate Russell was investigated by stewards for not slowing sufficiently under yellows.

