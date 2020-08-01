Formula 1
Previous Next
Formula 1 / British GP / Results

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

shares
comments
2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
By:
Aug 1, 2020, 2:36 PM

Lewis Hamilton will start the British Grand Prix from pole position, the fourth round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season, at Silverstone.

In the top-10 shootout, Hamilton set the benchmark fastest time of 1m24.616s before Valtteri Bottas crossed the line in 1m24.766s, 0.15s slower. Hamilton improved on his second run to 1m24.303s, with Bottas 0.313s down.

The rest, led by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, were over 1s in arrears. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest and will start alongside Max on the second row, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren), Lance Stroll (Racing Point), Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), Esteban Ocon (Renault) and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who lost his best time for exceeding track limits.

Full report:

In Qualifying 2, Bottas went quickest on the medium tyres at 1m25.015s as Hamilton spun on his first attempt at Luffield. That caused a red flag while the gravel was cleared from the racing surface, and Hamilton was three-tenths off Bottas on his second run on mediums.

Knocked out at this point was Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), who set exactly the same time as Stroll in P10 but, crucially, after the Canadian had done so. The shock Q2 casualty was Red Bull’s Alex Albon, who seemed to struggle since his crash in FP2 yesterday and could only manage 12th.

Racing Point’s sub Nico Hulkenberg will start 13th, ahead of George Russell (Williams) and Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri) – who has a five-place grid penalty anyway.

In Qualifying 1, Bottas set the fastest time at 1m25.801s, ahead of Hamilton.

Falling at the first hurdle were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), the Alfa Romeos of Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen, and Haas’s Romain Grosjean – who lost his first qualifying time due to breaching track limits and could only manage 19th on his second run.

Nicholas Latifi (Williams) spun on his final attempt and will start last, while teammate Russell was investigated by stewards for not slowing sufficiently under yellows.

F1 British Grand Prix grid lineup

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'24.303   251.564
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1'24.616 0.313 250.633
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1'25.325 1.022 248.550
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'25.427 1.124 248.254
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 1'25.782 1.479 247.226
6 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 1'25.839 1.536 247.062
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 1'25.965 1.662 246.700
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 1'26.009 1.706 246.574
9 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 1'26.209 1.906 246.002
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 1'26.339 2.036 245.631
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1'26.501 2.198 245.171
12 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 1'26.545 2.242 245.047
13 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Racing Point Mercedes 1'26.566 2.263 244.987
14 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 1'27.092 2.789 243.508
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'27.158 2.855 243.323
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'27.164 2.861 243.306
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'27.366 3.063 242.744
18 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1'27.643 3.340 241.977
19 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 1'26.744 2.441 244.484
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'27.705 3.402 241.806
View full results

F1 British Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 22 1'24.303     251.564
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 17 1'24.616 0.313 0.313 250.633
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 15 1'25.325 1.022 0.709 248.550
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 16 1'25.427 1.124 0.102 248.254
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 20 1'25.782 1.479 0.355 247.226
6 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 20 1'25.839 1.536 0.057 247.062
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 20 1'25.965 1.662 0.126 246.700
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 19 1'26.009 1.706 0.044 246.574
9 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 20 1'26.209 1.906 0.200 246.002
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 20 1'26.339 2.036 0.130 245.631
View full results

F1 British Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 11 1'25.015     249.457
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 16 1'25.347 0.332 0.332 248.486
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 9 1'26.144 1.129 0.797 246.187
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 14 1'26.149 1.134 0.005 246.173
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 10 1'26.203 1.188 0.054 246.019
6 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 14 1'26.252 1.237 0.049 245.879
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 13 1'26.339 1.324 0.087 245.631
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 14 1'26.420 1.405 0.081 245.401
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 14 1'26.455 1.440 0.035 245.302
10 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 14 1'26.501 1.486 0.046 245.171
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 12 1'26.501 1.486 0.000 245.171
12 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 11 1'26.545 1.530 0.044 245.047
13 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Racing Point Mercedes 14 1'26.566 1.551 0.021 244.987
14 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 12 1'26.744 1.729 0.178 244.484
15 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 14 1'27.092 2.077 0.348 243.508
View full results

F1 British Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 5 1'25.801     247.171
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 7 1'25.900 0.099 0.099 246.887
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 3 1'26.115 0.314 0.215 246.270
4 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 8 1'26.243 0.442 0.128 245.905
5 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Racing Point Mercedes 8 1'26.327 0.526 0.084 245.665
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 8 1'26.343 0.542 0.016 245.620
7 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 8 1'26.396 0.595 0.053 245.469
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 8 1'26.469 0.668 0.073 245.262
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 4 1'26.550 0.749 0.081 245.032
10 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 5 1'26.565 0.764 0.015 244.990
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 8 1'26.677 0.876 0.112 244.673
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 8 1'26.715 0.914 0.038 244.566
13 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 8 1'26.732 0.931 0.017 244.518
14 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 8 1'26.774 0.973 0.042 244.400
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 8 1'26.855 1.054 0.081 244.172
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 9 1'27.158 1.357 0.303 243.323
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 9 1'27.164 1.363 0.006 243.306
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 9 1'27.366 1.565 0.202 242.744
19 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 9 1'27.643 1.842 0.277 241.977
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 7 1'27.705 1.904 0.062 241.806
View full results

F1 British Grand Prix qualifying as it happened

