Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas takes stage win, fifth overall on rally debut

shares
comments
Bottas takes stage win, fifth overall on rally debut
By: Alasdair Lindsay
1h ago

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas claimed a stage win on his rallying debut in Finland, finishing fifth overall on the Arctic Lapland Rally driving a Ford Fiesta WRC.

Bottas, driving a car similar in spec to those currently being driven by M-Sport’s World Rally Championship drivers, was competing against Finnish championship regulars, who were piloting less-powerful R5-specification machinery used in the world championship’s WRC2 support category.

After a slow start with only seventh- and ninth-fastest times on the opening two stages of the event, Bottas climbed to fifth place by Friday afternoon, a position he would hold until the finish.

He was also able to claim a stage victory on the short 2.17-mile Mäntyvaara test, edging out Finnish championship regular Henrik Pietarinen by 2.3s.

Bottas spent much of the rally chasing Skoda Fabia driver Pietarinen for fourth place but his challenge faded in the final two stages, both of which were won by Pietarinen.

Bottas was co-driven by Marcus Gronholm’s long-time navigator Timo Rautiainen, who previously claimed two WRC titles in 2000 and 2002.

Gronholm’s son Niclas, who has spent the last three seasons competing in World Rallycross, was also competing in his first ever rally with a co-driver.

Driving a Skoda Fabia for the Printsport team that previously ran Citroen WRC driver Esapekka Lappi in the world championship's SWRC support category in 2012, Gronholm was forced to retire with a technical issue on the first day but charged back from 68th to 17th under Rally2 rules after Saturday’s five stages.

Former Ferrari F1 driver Mika Salo was also competing in an identical Printsport Fabia, recovering from 43rd place after stage one to finish 11th.

The rally was won by Emil Lindholm, son of erstwhile Peugeot factory driver Sebastian Lindholm, driving a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Author Alasdair Lindsay

Red zone: trending stories

Santiago E-Prix: Di Grassi on pole but under investigation Santiago E-prix
Formula E / Qualifying report

Santiago E-Prix: Di Grassi on pole but under investigation

1h ago
Smith: Test rider mindset Article
MotoGP

Smith: Test rider mindset "out the window" for Aprilia races

Preview: Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, car by car Article
IMSA

Preview: Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, car by car

Latest videos
How Schumacher escaped Jordan in 1991 10:31
Formula 1

How Schumacher escaped Jordan in 1991

Jan 25, 2019
What Verstappen got from his first 'public service' punishment 09:34
Formula 1

What Verstappen got from his first 'public service' punishment

Jan 23, 2019

Shop Our Store
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas

Shop Now

News in depth
Bottas takes stage win, fifth overall on rally debut
Formula 1

Bottas takes stage win, fifth overall on rally debut

Lowe: Hamilton exposure
Formula 1

Lowe: Hamilton exposure "extremely valuable" for Russell

F1 would
Formula 1

F1 would "love" to add second China race

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.