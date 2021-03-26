Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams
The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize
Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?
If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes
The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?
The teammate battles that will define F1 2021
The countdown to 2021 F1 season is nearing its end and answers about the competitive order will soon arrive. But just as crucial to the narrative of the season will be the intra-team battles for supremacy, as new players bed into unfamiliar environments and established pairings aim to settle scores
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces
A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin
How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order
This year’s carryover designs initially pointed to a continuation of Formula 1’s 2020 pecking order, but now it appears that the required aero tweaks may shake things up for the entire grid
Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove
When the pandemic pushed Formula 1 into hiatus a year ago, the driver-market cogs carried on turning behind the scenes, culminating in three drivers spending a whole season racing for teams they knew they’d be leaving and a double world champion readying himself for a dramatic comeback. STUART CODLING weighs up what's at stake