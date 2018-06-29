Global
Austrian GP Practice report

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP1

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, leads a Toro Rosso
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, strikes up sparks
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18
A scenic view of the Red Bull Ring
Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, leads Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 nose detail
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, strikes up sparks
By: Scott Mitchell, Journalist
29/06/2018 10:40

Lewis Hamilton led a 1-2 for the Mercedes Formula 1 team in the opening practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton edged teammate Valtteri Bottas by just over a tenth at the Red Bull Ring, as Max Verstappen beat Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel into third place.

Verstappen was the first driver to set a laptime and became an early session spinner when he ran wide exiting Turn 4, dipping his left-side wheels into the gravel and performing a neat 360-degree spin in his Red Bull before continuing.

When the serious running kicked off on supersofts, Mercedes was quick to the hit the front, with Bottas and Hamilton first into the 1m05s and Hamilton assuming control on a 1m05.525s at mid-distance.

Bottas emerged on ultrasofts just before his teammate and reclaimed P1 on a 1m05.354s, but Hamilton hit back immediately with a time three tenths faster.

Vettel then split the Mercedes in his Ferrari and traded P2 with Bottas over a succession of laps before Verstappen set a 1m05.072s on fresh ultrasofts to slot in just 0.045s behind Hamilton.

Mercedes' 1-2 was soon re-established though, as both drivers dipped below the 1m05s-mark – Hamilton on a 1m04.839s and Bottas just over a tenth back.

That remained the lead order, with Verstappen's best enough to keep him a tenth clear of Vettel in the best of the Ferraris.

Daniel Ricciardo beat the second Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen, but was four tenths down on his teammate Verstappen.

Ricciardo had been rapid on the early runs, using soft tyres as others used supersofts and ultrasofts, but then spent quite a lot of time in the garage after checking for damage following a big kerb hit.

He improved but did not make massive progress when he emerged on Pirelli's softest rubber and stayed fifth, three tenths clear of Raikkonen.

Romain Grosjean earned initial best-of-the-rest honours for Haas in seventh, 0.027s faster than Force India's Esteban Ocon, with both drivers only using supersoft tyres.

Sauber's strong form continued with Charles Leclerc ninth, on ultrasofts, while Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly completed the top 10 on supersofts.

Gasly lost a piece of his Toro Rosso's front wing running wide at the fast penultimate corner.

Stoffel Vandoorne damaged his McLaren more significantly, breaking the tip of his nose when he took to the run-off between the two right-handers that end the lap.

Vandoorne wound up 18th, one place behind teammate Fernando Alonso, as McLaren steered clear of the ultrasoft tyre.

The Belgian is under investigation for an unsafe release after Vettel nearly made contact with he McLaren as it entered the pitlane.

McLaren was the slowest team and its drivers were faster only than Toro Rosso's Brendon Hartley and Williams reserve Robert Kubica, who was slowest of all and 0.9s behind teammate Lance Stroll as he replaced Sergey Sirotkin for opening practice.

ClaDriverChassisEngineLapsTimeGap
1 united_kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes 39 1'04.839  
2 finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 39 1'04.966 0.127
3 netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 42 1'05.072 0.233
4 germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 29 1'05.180 0.341
5 australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG 22 1'05.483 0.644
6 finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 31 1'05.776 0.937
7 france Romain Grosjean  Haas Ferrari 31 1'06.028 1.189
8 france Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes 40 1'06.055 1.216
9 monaco Charles Leclerc  Sauber Ferrari 31 1'06.215 1.376
10 france Pierre Gasly  Toro Rosso Honda 36 1'06.394 1.555
11 sweden Marcus Ericsson  Sauber Ferrari 32 1'06.400 1.561
12 denmark Kevin Magnussen  Haas Ferrari 23 1'06.404 1.565
13 spain Carlos Sainz Renault Renault 29 1'06.427 1.588
14 mexico Sergio Perez  Force India Mercedes 42 1'06.455 1.616
15 germany Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Renault 35 1'06.479 1.640
16 canada Lance Stroll  Williams Mercedes 32 1'06.567 1.728
17 spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Renault 30 1'06.612 1.773
18 belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren Renault 30 1'06.698 1.859
19 new_zealand Brendon Hartley  Toro Rosso Honda 45 1'06.871 2.032
20 poland Robert Kubica  Williams Mercedes 38 1'07.424 2.585
