Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Practice report

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel to top FP3

shares
comments
Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel to top FP3
By:
1h ago

Lewis Hamilton completed his domination of Australian Grand Prix practice, as Mercedes maintained an advantage over Ferrari ahead of the first qualifying session of the new Formula 1 season.

After topping Friday practice and enjoying a huge advantage over the next-fastest team, Hamilton continued his good form into FP3 on Saturday afternoon.

He hit the head of the times as soon as he pumped in a first flying lap and regained the advantage on the two occasions he was briefly bumped back.

The first came seconds after Valtteri Bottas had completed a second flying lap, and the next came when Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel used new soft tyres to go quickest.

Hamilton’s second run on new softs yielded a 1m22.292s, enough to beat Vettel by 0.264s.

Charles Leclerc completed Ferrari’s rise from the foot of the top 10 to go third-fastest, 0.457s, but Mercedes appears to have its rival from Maranello at arm’s length heading into qualifying.

The only blip for Mercedes was Bottas’s failure to set a true time on his second set of new tyres.

He ran wide exiting the penultimate corner and got sideways after touching the grass, which limited him to a 1m23.422s – only good enough for seventh.

That, combined with a surprisingly muted session from Red Bull, allowed Haas duo Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen take fourth and fifth in the times.

Grosjean was 0.820s slower than Mercedes, two tenths clear of Magnussen, who in turn was a few hundredths clear of Pierre Gasly in the lead Red Bull.

Daniil Kvyat set the eighth-fastest time in the Toro Rosso, indicating the Honda engine was not the reason Red Bull were towards the foot of the top 10 as Max Verstappen ended the session ninth.

Daniel Ricciardo completed the top 10, less than half a tenth clear of his Renault teammate Nico Hulkenberg.

At the tail of the field, Williams remains detached from the midfield battle.

George Russell was the team’s quickest driver again, outpacing Robert Kubica by six tenths but lapping 3.6s off the pace and 1.4s behind McLaren’s Lando Norris in 18th.

Kubica slapped the pitwall when he ran wide entering the pitlane, scattering a small amount of debris.

He was also involved in a pitlane incident with Norris that saw McLaren fined €5000 for an unsafe release.

Session results

Cla # Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 12 1'22.292  
2 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 12 1'22.556 0.264
3 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 12 1'22.749 0.457
4 8 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 17 1'23.112 0.820
5 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 15 1'23.334 1.042
6 10 France Pierre Gasly Red Bull Honda 17 1'23.367 1.075
7 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 17 1'23.422 1.130
8 26 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Honda 16 1'23.442 1.150
9 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 19 1'23.481 1.189
10 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 14 1'23.695 1.403
11 27 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Renault Renault 15 1'23.737 1.445
12 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 16 1'23.831 1.539
13 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 21 1'24.049 1.757
14 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 18 1'24.082 1.790
15 23 Thailand Alex Albon Toro Rosso Honda 15 1'24.328 2.036
16 18 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 16 1'24.345 2.053
17 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 18 1'24.402 2.110
18 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 16 1'24.568 2.276
19 63 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 14 1'25.944 3.652
20 88 Poland Robert Kubica Williams Mercedes 16 1'26.589 4.297
Next article
Australian GP FP3 - as it happened

Previous article

Australian GP FP3 - as it happened

Next article

McLaren extends Coca-Cola deal through 2019

McLaren extends Coca-Cola deal through 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Sub-event FP3
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel to top FP3 Australian GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel to top FP3

1h ago
NASCAR drivers react to qualifying: Article
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR drivers react to qualifying: "We just got booed"

Red Bull changes Verstappen's chassis Article
Formula 1

Red Bull changes Verstappen's chassis

Latest videos
'The Brawn GP story WASN'T a fairytale' - F1 debate 09:58
Formula 1

'The Brawn GP story WASN'T a fairytale' - F1 debate

11h ago
F1 tech developments at the Australian GP 09:37
Formula 1

F1 tech developments at the Australian GP

13h ago

Shop Our Store
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Shop Now

News in depth
McLaren extends Coca-Cola deal through 2019
Formula 1

McLaren extends Coca-Cola deal through 2019

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel to top FP3
Formula 1

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel to top FP3

Australian GP FP3 - as it happened
Formula 1

Australian GP FP3 - as it happened

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.