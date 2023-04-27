2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to the Baku this weekend for the fourth round of the new season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Baku has been home to some of the most thrilling races in the last few years and the rejigged format means there is a good chance that this trend will continue in 2023.
As part of a change in regulations, the sprint race on Saturday will have its own separate qualifying and the results of the race will have no impact on the grand prix itself.
By turning Saturday into a standalone event, drivers are encouraged to push harder and take more risks, something they were relecutant to do under the previous format.
2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|
02:30
|
19:30
|
18:30
|
15:00
|
Qualifying
|13:00
|14:00
|
15:00
|09:00
|
06:00
|23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
Sprint Q
|
08:30
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
04:30
|01:30
|
18:30
|17:30
|
14:00
|Sprint
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
09:30
|
06:30
|23:30
|
22:30
|
19:00
|
Race
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
07:00
|
04:00
|
21:00
|
20:00
|16:30
2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in local time zone
Friday 28th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time
- Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 local time
Saturday 29th April 2023
- Sprint Shootout: 12:30 - 13:14 local time
- Sprint: 17:30 - 18:00 local time
Sunday 30th April 2023
- Race: 15:00 local time
2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 28th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 BST
- Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 29th April 2023
- Sprint Shootout: 09:30 - 10:14 BST
- Sprint: 14:30 - 15:00 BST
Sunday 30th April 2023
- Race: 12:00 BST
2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Europe
Friday 28th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST
Saturday 29th April 2023
- Sprint Shootout: 10:30 - 11:14 CEST
- Sprint: 15:30 - 16:00 CEST
Sunday 30th April 2023
- Race: 13:00 CEST
2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the US
Friday 28th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT
- Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 29th April 2023
- Sprint Shootout: 04:30 - 05:14 ET / 01:30 - 02:14 PT
- Sprint: 09:30 - 10:00 ET / 06:30 - 07:00 PT
Sunday 30th April 2023
- Race: 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Australia
Friday 28th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST
Saturday 29th April 2023
- Sprint Shootout: 18:30 - 19:14 AEST
- Sprint: 23:30 - 00:00 AEST
Sunday 30th April 2023
- Race: 21:00 AEST
2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Japan
Friday 28th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 29th April 2023
- Sprint Shootout: 17:30 - 18:14 JST
- Sprint: 22:30 - 23:00 JST
Sunday 30th April 2023
- Race: 20:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Africa
Friday 28th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT
Saturday 29th April 2023
- Sprint Shootout: 10:30 - 11:14 SAT / 11:30 - 12:14 EAT
- Sprint: 15:30 - 16:00 SAT / 16:30 - 17:00 EAT
Sunday 30th April 2023
- Race: 13:00 SAT / 14:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in India
Friday 28th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
- Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 29th April 2023
- Sprint Shootout: 14:00 - 14:44 IST
- Sprint: 19:00 - 19:30
Sunday 30th April 2023
- Race: 16:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Azerbaijan GP.
Latest news
WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston's F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1's Australia red flags debacle
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
