2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Baku has been home to some of the most thrilling races in the last few years and the rejigged format means there is a good chance that this trend will continue in 2023.

As part of a change in regulations, the sprint race on Saturday will have its own separate qualifying and the results of the race will have no impact on the grand prix itself.

By turning Saturday into a standalone event, drivers are encouraged to push harder and take more risks, something they were relecutant to do under the previous format.

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Sprint Q 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 Sprint 13:30 14:30 15:30 09:30 06:30 23:30 22:30 19:00 Race 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in local time zone

Friday 28th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time

Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Saturday 29th April 2023

Sprint Shootout: 12:30 - 13:14 local time

Sprint: 17:30 - 18:00 local time

Sunday 30th April 2023

Race: 15:00 local time

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 28th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 BST

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 29th April 2023

Sprint Shootout: 09:30 - 10:14 BST

Sprint: 14:30 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 30th April 2023

Race: 12:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Europe

Friday 28th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 29th April 2023

Sprint Shootout: 10:30 - 11:14 CEST

Sprint: 15:30 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 30th April 2023

Race: 13:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the US

Friday 28th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT

Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 29th April 2023

Sprint Shootout: 04:30 - 05:14 ET / 01:30 - 02:14 PT

Sprint: 09:30 - 10:00 ET / 06:30 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 30th April 2023

Race: 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Australia

Friday 28th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 29th April 2023

Sprint Shootout: 18:30 - 19:14 AEST

Sprint: 23:30 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 30th April 2023

Race: 21:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Japan

Friday 28th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 29th April 2023

Sprint Shootout: 17:30 - 18:14 JST

Sprint: 22:30 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 30th April 2023

Race: 20:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Africa

Friday 28th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Saturday 29th April 2023

Sprint Shootout: 10:30 - 11:14 SAT / 11:30 - 12:14 EAT

Sprint: 15:30 - 16:00 SAT / 16:30 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 30th April 2023

Race: 13:00 SAT / 14:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in India

Friday 28th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST

Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 29th April 2023

Sprint Shootout: 14:00 - 14:44 IST

Sprint: 19:00 - 19:30

Sunday 30th April 2023

Race: 16:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Azerbaijan GP.