The Azerbaijan GP as it happened

The F1 Azerbaijan GP will commence at 3pm local time (12pm BST), with Charles Leclerc on pole for Ferrari ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Perez planted a late lap to usurp team-mate Max Verstappen from the front row, as Carlos Sainz begins the race from fourth.

George Russell was the leading Mercedes in fifth, and starts alongside Pierre Gasly on the grid in Baku.