Group C cars to feature at Bathurst 12 Hour

A selection of classic Le Mans racers will take part in the demo, which will kick off on the Friday morning before a pair of 15-minute sessions on the Saturday.

The schedule for the entire 12 Hour weekend has now been confirmed, with five practice sessions for the GT3 field on Friday and Saturday, followed by a pair of qualifying heats and a Top 10 Shootout on the Saturday evening to determine the grid.

As usual, the race will start at 5:45am local time.

Along with the Group C demo, the undercard will feature Aussie Racing Cars, Group S historic sportscars, and Combined Sedans.

The event has also secured a new broadcast rights deal, with Fox Sports set to broadcast Saturday and Sunday's action. The race will also be simulcast on the Seven Network.

A live stream will be available for viewers outside of Australia.

2020 Bathurst 12 Hour schedule

Friday January 31

7:20-7:50 Aussie Racing Cars – Practice/Qualifying

8:00-8:30 Group S – Practice/Qualifying

8:40-9:10 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 1 (excluding Platinum and Gold drivers)

09:15-10:15 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 2

10:25-10:55 Combined Sedans – Practice/Qualifying

12:20-13:20 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 3

13:30-13:40 Group C – Demo 1

13:45-14:15 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 1

14:25-14:55 Group S – Race 1

15:05-16:05 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 4

16:15-16:50 Combined Sedans – Race 1

17:00-17:30 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 2

Saturday February 01

07:20-07:55 Combined Sedans – Race 2

08:05-08:35 Group S – Race 2

08:45-09:45 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 5

09:50-10:05 Group C – Demo 2

10:45-11:15 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 3

12:40-13:25 Bathurst 12 Hour – Qualifying 1 (all classes)

13:35-14:05 Bathurst 12 Hour – Qualifying 2 (Class A only)

14:45-15:15 Group S – Race 3

15:25-16:00 Combined Sedans – Race 3

16:10-16:40 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 4

16:45-17:00 Group C – Demo 3

17:05-17:50 Bathurst 12 Hour – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday February 02

05:45-17:45 Bathurst 12 Hour – Race