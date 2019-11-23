Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Shootout 2 in
00 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Kyalami 9 Hours / Race report

Porsche beats Mercedes to IGTC crown with Kyalami win

shares
comments
Porsche beats Mercedes to IGTC crown with Kyalami win
By:
Nov 23, 2019, 10:11 PM

Porsche beat Mercedes to the 2019 Intercontinental GT Challenge crown as Frikadelli Racing secured victory in Saturday's nine-hour season finale at Kyalami.

Frikadelli trio Nick Tandy, Dennis Olsen and Mathieu Jaminet survived heavy rain in a race that was red-flagged and later restarted to convert pole position into victory, also ensuring that Norwegian driver Olsen was crowned IGTC drivers' champion.

It meant Porsche took victory in three of this year's five IGTC races, having previously triumphed at Bathurst in February and in July's Spa 24 Hours, while Olsen was the only driver all season to feature in the winning crew more than once.

Porsche's GT3 project manager Sebastian Golz commented: “Three wins from five races, and podium finishes at all rounds – that’s how you win championships.

"The key to our success was the excellent teamwork of our squads around the world. The final race at Kyalami with sun, heat, lightning, thunder and rain was like a rollercoaster ride. In the end we deserved to win. Now it’s time to celebrate.”

Olsen added: “This is definitely the best day of my career by now. When I was asked recently to name my greatest achievement, I said it was the victory at Bathurst. When I was then asked what could be better than that, I said a victory at Kyalami, winning the manufacturers’ title with Porsche as well as the drivers’ championship.

"That has now happened – unbelievable, it feels like a dream."

Mercedes had gone to South Africa with a 22-point advantage in hand over Porsche, but its hopes took a knock when the GruppeM Racing entry of Maxi Buhk, Raffaele Marciello and Maro Engel was ruled out on the opening lap with an engine problem.

Maxi Gotz, Yelmur Buurman and Luca Stolz ended up as the highest-placed Mercedes crew in fifth, leaving the Stuttgart manufacturer seven points shy of Porsche, whose points tally was boosted by a third-place finish for the Spa race-winning trio of Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen and Richard Lietz in the GPX Racing 911 GT3 R.

#20 GPX Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Richard Lietz, Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre

#20 GPX Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Richard Lietz, Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Splitting the two Porsche crews on the podium were Walkenhorst BMW drivers Nicky Catsburg, Mikkel Jensen and Christian Krognes.

Audi secured third in the manufacturers' standings thanks to fourth for Christopher Haase, Markus Winkelhock and Christopher Mies in the Land Motorsport-run R8 LMS.

Heavy rain and lightning meant the nine-hour race was suspended with two-and-a-half hours to run, the race only resuming with 25 minutes left on the clock.

Mercedes driver Buurman had led the pack at that stage, but was demoted in short order by the Porsches of Lietz and Tandy as well as Catsburg's BMW.

Lietz then duly allowed teammate Tandy through to ensure Olsen would win the drivers' prize, and the Austrian lost a further place to Catsburg on the run to the flag.

Another BMW crew, that of Augusto Farfus, Martin Tomczyk and local driver Sheldon van der Linde, led when the race was stopped but the trio were removed by a late splash-and-dash that relegated them to seventh place at the finish.

Next article
Cameron joins Honda for Kyalami IGTC round

Previous article

Cameron joins Honda for Kyalami IGTC round
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Event Kyalami 9 Hours
Drivers Nick Tandy , Mathieu Jaminet , Dennis Olsen
Teams Frikadelli Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Endurance Next session

Kyalami 9 Hours

Kyalami 9 Hours

21 Nov - 23 Nov

Trending

1
Supercars

Full Supercars Newcastle 500 weekend schedule

2
Supercars

Pye not backing down over Instagram clash

2h
3
Supercars

Instagram clash sparks Supercars intervention

4
IndyCar

Coyne confirms Bourdais split: “It’s not what we wanted to do"

5
Formula 1

Ticktum may "forget motorsport" if he can't get to F1

Latest videos

Kyalami 9 Hours - Race 00:00
Endurance

Kyalami 9 Hours - Race

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights 05:29
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident 00:45
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return 03:05
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash 00:27
Endurance

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash

Latest news

Porsche beats Mercedes to IGTC crown with Kyalami win
Endu

Porsche beats Mercedes to IGTC crown with Kyalami win

Cameron joins Honda for Kyalami IGTC round
Endu

Cameron joins Honda for Kyalami IGTC round

Auer targets endurance racing drive for 2020
Endu

Auer targets endurance racing drive for 2020

Craft-Bamboo confirms 2020 Bathurst entry
Endu

Craft-Bamboo confirms 2020 Bathurst entry

Spa 24h-winning Porsche joins Kyalami IGTC grid
Endu

Spa 24h-winning Porsche joins Kyalami IGTC grid

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.