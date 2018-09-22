Sign in
DTM / Spielberg / Qualifying report

Red Bull Ring DTM: Juncadella tops red-flagged wet qualifying

David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Sep 22, 2018, 9:22 AM

Mercedes' Daniel Juncadella took his third pole position of the DTM season at a drenched Red Bull Ring as title rivals Gary Paffett and Paul di Resta both had tricky sessions.

Qualifying started with heavy rain falling on track and the red flags were shown after just five minutes due to poor conditions, as Audi's Nico Muller led the way on a 1m43.892s.

Following a 10-minute break, the session was restarted and first place was consistently traded among drivers.

Championship contender di Resta took the lead with five minutes remaining only for his laptime to be cancelled due to track limits.

BMW man Timo Glock inherited the lead as a result but Mercedes driver Juncadella demoted him soon afterwards, lowering the benchmark by nearly four tenths with a 1m36.071s.

Glock could improve one more time but his effort fell 0.071s short, leaving Juncadella to take pole position for the third time this year.

Mike Rockenfeller led Audi's efforts in third, as di Resta had to settle for fourth in his Mercedes.

However his points-leading teammate Paffett could only take 10th, as he went off-track twice during the session.

Marco Wittmann (BMW) was fifth followed by Lucas Auer (Mercedes), Augusto Farfus (BMW) and Audi drivers Robin Frijns and Rene Rast.

Nico Muller, who took 12th, is under investigation for rejoining the track in an unsafe manner.

Mercedes wildcard Sebastien Ogier rounded out the order in 19th, 2.8s slower than Juncadella.

Qualifying results

Cla Driver Car Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Daniel Juncadella  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 11 1'36.071  
2 Germany Timo Glock  BMW M4 DTM 12 1'36.142 0.071
3 Germany Mike Rockenfeller  Audi RS5 DTM 12 1'36.300 0.229
4 United Kingdom Paul di Resta  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 12 1'36.534 0.463
5 Germany Marco Wittmann  BMW M4 DTM 12 1'36.636 0.565
6 Austria Lucas Auer  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 12 1'36.841 0.770
7 Brazil Augusto Farfus  BMW M4 DTM 12 1'36.881 0.810
8 Netherlands Robin Frijns  Audi RS5 DTM 12 1'36.947 0.876
9 Germany René Rast  Audi RS5 DTM 12 1'37.077 1.006
10 United Kingdom Gary Paffett  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 12 1'37.123 1.052
11 France Loic Duval  Audi RS5 DTM 13 1'37.234 1.163
12 Switzerland Nico Müller  Audi RS5 DTM 11 1'37.243 1.172
13 Germany Pascal Wehrlein  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 12 1'37.249 1.178
14 Austria Philipp Eng  BMW M4 DTM 12 1'37.259 1.188
15 United Kingdom Jamie Green  Audi RS5 DTM 12 1'37.581 1.510
16 Canada Bruno Spengler  BMW M4 DTM 12 1'37.589 1.518
17 Sweden Joel Eriksson  BMW M4 DTM 13 1'37.924 1.853
18 Italy Edoardo Mortara  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 10 1'38.355 2.284
19 France Sébastien Ogier  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 10 1'38.960 2.889
Series DTM
Event Spielberg
Sub-event Saturday qualifying
Drivers Daniel Juncadella
Teams HWA AG
Author David Gruz
Article type Qualifying report

